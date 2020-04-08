massa-carrara,-a-roar-and-then-the-collapse:-the-bridge-over-the-magra-river-surrenders

A roar and then the collapse: this morning around 11, the bridge over the river Magra, which connects Santo Stefano di Magra with the Tuscan municipality (in the province of Massa Carrara, between Albiano in the municipality of Aulla and Ceparana in the municipality of Bolano) has sold.

A few hundred meters away, there is the border with Liguria. Two vans were involved in the collapse, one by Tim and one by the Bartolini courier, crashed on the river bed: one of the two drivers was injured and was transported to the Cisanello hospital in Pisa by helicopter, but it would not be in serious condition.

The other, at the time of the collapse, was at the mouth of the bridge and managed to escape.

+++ Aulla (Massa Carrara), collapses # bridge over the river #Magra. The images of the #Poliziastradale on the spot for viability. Currently closed the SS 62 pic.twitter.com/2drSJVxmW4 – State Police (@poliziadistato) April 8, 2020

Witnesses report of “ a strong smell of gas “: among the various hypotheses on the reasons for the collapse, in addition to the structural failure, also that of a gas leak, even if the investigations are still ongoing.

«In a moment of very serious difficulties such as the one we are facing throughout the country, the collapse of the Albiano bridge is a wound that takes on really serious proportions and which obviously does not concern the Province of Massa alone but directly affects all of us “, explained the President of the Province of La Spezia Pierluigi Peracchini . “The network of connections in that portion of the territory is extremely connected with ours and serves many craft and residential areas of our Province”.

In November, critical issues were reported

Last November 3 following a strong wave of bad weather that hit most of the Lunigiana, they multiplied reports from citizens and many motorists, which indicated some critical issues on the Albiano Magra bridge, including a crack on the road surface.

The experts who intervened, however, explained that the situation was under control , as well as the stability of the infrastructure. There were also surveys by the Anas technicians , but all the experts called excluded any dangerous situation, so much so that after a repair was given the green light to circulation.