massimo-galli-at-the-wired-next-fest-2020:-“forcing-children-to-have-a-flu-shot?-extreme,-but-reasonable-“

With 8 thousand elderly people who die each year from the flu and children who can be carriers of contagion, here is the opinion of the Sacco di Milano infectious disease specialist

Make the flu vaccine mandatory also for children, so as to protect their grandparents. A “extreme, but reasonable” perspective according to Massimo Galli , professor at the University of Milan and director of the hospital's infectious diseases clinic Luigi Sacco . A comment that comes just on the day when the Ministry of Health provides with a circular the free of charge of this vaccine for children from 6 months to 6 years (and above 60 years) in the flu season 2020 – 2021.

The infectious disease specialist spoke at the first digital appointment of the Wired Next Fest 2020, dedicated to innovation in the field of health, to tell about his experience of fighting the Covid pandemic – 19. On this occasion he had the opportunity to broaden the discussion to the topic of vaccinations, in particular for the elderly.

Low percentages of vaccinated against influenza among over 65 , those against pneumococcus are very low. Yet, he stressed, “every year more or less 8 thousand elderly people go to another world because of 'influence”.

The mechanism, he continued, “is very clear: the child gets the flu and therefore his grandfather also takes it. The little ones act as amplifiers and infect the older ones ”. For this reason, several realities (for example the state of New York and that of Connecticut) have decided to make the flu vaccine mandatory for children.

“Beyond all the criticisms, I believe that it was sacrosanct and indispensable to return to the vaccine obligation, the disaffection towards the vaccine towards diseases that we should have removing from horizons, like measles, had become alarming “.

As for making the flu vaccine mandatory in children, “is a measure that I find quite extreme, but in some respects reasonable” .

[Aggiornamento: abbiamo specificato le realtà che hanno reso il vaccino antinfluenzale obbligatorio per i bambini, piuttosto che “molti paesi“]