mathematics-of-contagion:-merkel-conquers-social-networks-with-clarity

Can an explanation of what Coronavirus is , of how the infection occurs, of the consequences it will bring, can it be shared so much on Twitter that it becomes a trend topic? Can, if a leader is talking like Angela Merkel.

The chancellor was so clear, precise, reassuring, but without ever concealing the difficulties, that her explanation was defined as the most clear among those heard so far.

READ ALSO

Coronavirus Special

Angela Merkel, after the meeting with the representatives of the governments of the Länder, announced directly the relaxation of the restrictions for the coronavirus epidemic . And he showed how to speak in a situation of such an emergency.

This is how Angela Merkel explained the effect of a higher #covid 19 infection rate on the country's health system. This part of today's press conf was great, so I just added English subtitels for all non-German speakers. #flattenthecurve pic.twitter.com/VzBLdh16kR – Benjamin Alvarez (@ BenjAlvarez1) April 15, 2020

Referring to the numbers of her country, the chancellor spoke of a “fragile intermediate success” and illustrated with a mathematical model because it is important that the contagion curve remains as flat as possible in the long run.

« Now the transmission rate is 1, it means that each infected person infects another one on average – has explained -. But it is enough for you to infect 1.1 for the health system and intensive care to reach their maximum capacity by October “.

READ ALSO

«Parks take turns, but children have to go back to play»

If the transmission rate rises to 1.2, that is, if – he continued – «four out of five people infect one each, and one infects two, then we exceed the maximum capacity of the health system already in July. See how small the space in which we move “he concluded.

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, here's how we'll do the shopping

He added that the partial reopening is possible thanks to the efforts of the citizens, but with the virus it will be necessary live together until a specific cure or vaccine is found, normality is far away.

Words understandable to all, pronounced above all with knowledge of the facts given that the chancellor has a degree in physics and a doctorate in quantum chemistry , without manipulable “liquid” concepts.

READ ALSO

The coronavirus and the transport (by bike?) That will be after the emergency

But also pronounced with the awareness that the type of relationship that exists between government citizens citizens is an adult relationship with people capable of reasoning , not children to be frightened or threatened.