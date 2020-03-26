matilde-gioli:-«”-doc,-in-your-hands-“i-dedicate-it-to-the-doctors-who-make-the-bouquet-for-us»

A brand new medical drama arrives in prime time on Rai1 (from 26 March for 4 evenings). The series DOC. In your hands by Jan Maria Michelini and Ciro Visco , inspired by the true story of the doctor Pierdante Piccioni , has Andrea Fanti (Luca Argentero ), a head of internal medicine cynical and unpleasant , who does not call patients by name, but professionally is impeccable, authoritative and confident. His life will change radically when a head injury causes him to lose memory of the last 12 years.

The doctor will relive the estrangement from his wife (from whom he was separated) and mourning for his son Mattia (who died 10 years earlier due to a cardiac arrest).

An emotional bomb overwhelms the primary who will be hospitalized in his department, where he will restart his career from the role of simple specializing, and where, perhaps, he will be able to regain his memory, right there, in the microcosm that he knows best. At his side are colleagues, nurses, the director of the hospital and ex-wife, daughter Carolina (who practically no longer recognizes), the head nurse and the doctor Giulia , interpreted by Matilde Gioli, with whom she had a clandestine relationship . Even their relationship is now being questioned.

DOC- In your hands inevitably turns into a tribute to the doctors who are fighting against Coronavirus.

«I am particularly excited because the shirts we wear in this series take on a different weight with the emergency we are experiencing», the Milanese actress tells us on the phone from Rome , «I dedicate the series to those who are making the deck for everyone us . I know what is happening, I kept in touch with some doctors from the Gemelli Hospital that I met during the training for fiction: they are drying up to manage this absurd situation “.

How is your family?

«Well, luckily. I live in Milan, but I stayed in Rome because we were shooting the series that we had to interrupt (the shooting was eight days before the end). When they armored Italy it seemed stupid to return home and risk feeding the spread of the virus. I had no valid reason to move “.

And instead there was an exodus from North to South.

« I did not like to participate in that race , it is obvious that I would like to go home to mine, but I have not moved: it seems to me the time to follow the rules. It is the best thing, not only for us, but also for others “.

How do you spend your days at home?

«Between books, television and cooking. I am reading The unbearable lightness of being of Kundera, I have been thinking about it for some time. On TV I have reviewed The Truman Show and the Icelandic series of Netflix is driving me crazy The crimes of Valhalla . I love yellows. It is no coincidence that I grew up on pizza and Lieutenant Colombo . For my family it was the regular appointment on Sunday evening: mom and dad prepared pizza at home and then we went to eat in the living room in front of the TV “.

Have you also maintained your passion for cooking?

“Sure! In these days I started to prepare the bread, a cake and some sughetti , however I am also good with roasts . obviously being alone I reduced the flow rate », she laughs.

Returning to the series, how would you place it among the medical drama?

“DOC. is a E. R. of 2020 , even if there are points of contact with Grey's Anatomy , especially when the story develops sentimental dynamics within the team of doctors and nurses “.

And his character is one of the detonators of sentimental matter.

«Yes, Giulia is in love with Andrea , but also professionally speaking. You are a doctor who has strongly desired to do his job and Andrea has been your guide: he learned from him the little empathic adherence to medicine. So when patients and doctors are stunned in the face of certain colds in the primary school, Giulia understands that attitude, she knows that behind it there is the will to heal better despite the severe modality “.

