Matt Bellamy dad bis, Lovella Dawn was born («with my own haircut»)
After Bingham, had in 2011 with the actress Kate Hudson, the Muse frontman welcomes his second daughter, the first with his wife Elle Evans. And he jokes immediately about his hairstyle: «Mum did a great job»
Pink bow on the door of Matt Bellamy and Elle Evans. The frontman of the Muse , 42 just turned years, he celebrated on social the arrival of his second daughter, first with the American model. «Here Lovella Dawn , born in Los Angeles on June 7 2020, with the same haircut as dad during the quarantine », jokes on Instagram the British musician. “Mum really did a great job “.
Indeed the hairstyle with the central crest the newborn and Bellamy have in common. Who already has another child, Bingham Hawn , had nine years ago together with her former partner, the actress Kate Hudson, with whom she later separated in 2014 . The two remained in excellent relationships, so much so that last summer – an accomplice the tour of the Muses – they were all portrayed together, forming a classic extended family.
«When I hear my friends talking about their ex-husbands in front of their children I get angry because this will have a huge influence on their growth “, he affirmed in the past Kate, mother of three children with three different men. «Children have an independent relationship with their parents , which has nothing to do with what we have adults as a couple. ” So Bingham himself has also made an excellent relationship with Elle.
She and Matt have been dating for five years and already in 2017, during a holiday in Costa Azzurra, were paparazzi in the boat together with his son, in a sort of family trial. A few months later the announcement of the official engagement arrived with the attached marriage proposal : «The man of my dreams asked me to marry him », The model wrote on social media, 11 years younger than him.
Last August I am married to a wedding with a splendid outdoor ceremony in Malibù and today is the announcement of the first daughter together. Crowning of their love.
