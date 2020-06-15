matt-bellamy-dad-bis,-lovella-dawn-was-born-(«with-my-own-haircut»)

Pink bow on the door of Matt Bellamy and Elle Evans. The frontman of the Muse , 42 just turned years, he celebrated on social the arrival of his second daughter, first with the American model. «Here Lovella Dawn , born in Los Angeles on June 7 2020, with the same haircut as dad during the quarantine », jokes on Instagram the British musician. “Mum really did a great job “.

Indeed the hairstyle with the central crest the newborn and Bellamy have in common. Who already has another child, Bingham Hawn , had nine years ago together with her former partner, the actress Kate Hudson, with whom she later separated in 2014 . The two remained in excellent relationships, so much so that last summer – an accomplice the tour of the Muses – they were all portrayed together, forming a classic extended family.

«When I hear my friends talking about their ex-husbands in front of their children I get angry because this will have a huge influence on their growth “, he affirmed in the past Kate, mother of three children with three different men. «Children have an independent relationship with their parents , which has nothing to do with what we have adults as a couple. ” So Bingham himself has also made an excellent relationship with Elle.

She and Matt have been dating for five years and already in 2017, during a holiday in Costa Azzurra, were paparazzi in the boat together with his son, in a sort of family trial. A few months later the announcement of the official engagement arrived with the attached marriage proposal : «The man of my dreams asked me to marry him », The model wrote on social media, 11 years younger than him.

Last August I am married to a wedding with a splendid outdoor ceremony in Malibù and today is the announcement of the first daughter together. Crowning of their love.

