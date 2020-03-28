mattarella,-because-he-is-the-most-beautiful-political-outlaw-ever

Always cursed by politicians, the runaway . Nobody who ended up in it and came out better than it was seen before, or at the limit without missing something. The minister Chancellors lost a little bit of sympathy (“I'm going to meet the lawyers so we take them off our feet”), the then promised grillina Giovanni Favia lost one of trust («there is no democracy in the Movement»), Tremonti one of innocence («Brunetta a idiot »Brunetta), Delrio of aplomb (« If you want to leave you don't give a shit »), purposes of alliance (« Berlusconi confuses leadership with monarchy “).

It is the apparently impartial and therefore very slimy nature of the outlaw himself, which resumes slow movements and tired words, making them mercilessly darker and unspeakable. That of Sergio Mattarella no: that, for the first time, enhances the runner rather than resizing it.

Sympathy, trust, aplomb and support, Mattarella increased them in less than a minute. When he continues to give her to the cameraman ( «No excuse», «No wait» ), refusing the youthful desire of some leaders to approach with a beat five simpa and a second person you to the workers; when he assures everyone that «This time we won't repeat again» , and that in short we should take courage as when it is Sunday evening and from Monday diet; when he apologizes to everyone present for the mistakes, «Let's start again I'm sorry, I can't, never happened», as we do when we record the best wishes for the premarital film of our best friend; when he complains that “Oh sir, I can't read” , like any of us in front of a label in the frozen food section of the supermarket, after an hour of queuing; when he reproaches Giovanni (who is Giovanni Grasso , his spokesman, that tall man with a hint of beard that you have seen countless times behind him every time he updated you on consultations for the formation of the government), “Giovanni, please choose a position, because if you move I will follow you and distract you.” And when you put the forelock back in place, but always with a half smile because «Eh Giovanni, I'm not going to the barber either».

And in short he is the President, he saw his brother killed by the mafia, lived four governments, appointed three prime ministers, signed two electoral laws, dissolved three political crises, rejected a threat of impeachment and co-managed the largest crisis in the country from the second post-war period, but he stays like us suspended between the forelock that leaves for his quarantine and his beard still to be done and he can't miss us, go to the barber, and we don't want to, but given the harsh laws of memory collective next and given Pertini's precedents with that exultation at the World Cup 82 that we still meet on Youtube on long nights, the President will perhaps be remembered for that out of wave, for the one passed on the hair: the laws, the constitutional reforms, the labyrinthine efforts, were essential, but the country conquered it with the involuntary shape of the outlaw and the irremediable untraceable nature of the Barber shop. Nothing that is more necessary and comforting than the outline, these days.

