mattarella-in-codogno-and-the-center-right-in-rome:-a-divided-republic-day

It is a different June from the usual and made of contrasts that of 2020. At the Altare della Patria the President of the Republic Mattarella laid a laurel wreath as every year. At a safe distance there were all the highest offices in the state, accepted by a tricolor banner.

Mattarella was not alone as had happened on 25 April, but there was not even the crowd of the past when the imperial forums were the scene of the military parade. This year no fanfare, but the Canzone del Piave and the Silence in addition to the overflight of the Frecce Tricolori .

It was nine o'clock, an hour later the center-right demonstration started from Piazza del Popolo. If the ceremony at the Altare della Patria was composed and spaced, the same cannot be said of the appointment that saw together Salvini, Meloni and Tajani . The event had to be symbolic, with the tricolor unrolled along via del Corso. Instead, hundreds of people took to the streets in the central streets of Rome: crowds and crowds were created. The images are in the gallery above.

Matteo Salvini did not escape from selfies . He also removed the mask in a few moments: “I have it, but experts say the virus is dying.” More concerned was Giorgia Meloni who had invited everyone to stay at home and follow the demonstration via social media.

“We are here especially on behalf of the forgotten Italians” said Matteo Salvini. Giorgia Meloni added: «We ask the government to listen to this square. Out of the marches, out of the armchairs. The resources go to help businesses not to close and to those who risk sinking into poverty “.

Meanwhile in Codogno, the first red area of ​​Italy for Covid – 19, the President of the Republic remembered the victims of the epidemic by talking with the mask on.

« Here in the municipal house of Codogno today, as a few hours ago in Rome at the Altare della Patria, there is the Italy of solidarity, of civilization, of courage . In an ideal continuity in which we celebrate what holds our country together: its moral strength. From here we want to start again. With the greatest hope for the future, “said the head of state who also greeted people who took to the streets to welcome him. Here too there were many on the street and not all distant from each other.

