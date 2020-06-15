matthew-m.-williams,-who-is-the-new-creative-director-of-givenchy

When, last April, Clare Waight Keller announced his departure from Givenchy after three years of success in the artistic direction, the rumors – and expectations – about his successor immediately became insistent: who would win the reins of the maison ? Today the group LVMH has finally revealed the name of who will take on the creative responsibilities of Givenchy, or Matthew M. Williams , which for months has been on the list of eligible fashion designers for the prestigious role.

«I am very happy to see Matthew join the group. Since taking part in the LVMH Prize, we have had the pleasure of seeing him become the great talent he is today. I believe that his unique vision of modernity will be a great opportunity for Givenchy to write his new chapter with strength and success, “said Sidney Toledano, LVMH President and CEO in a statement.

But who is Matthew M. Williams? Class 1985 and raised in Pismo Beach, the Californian creative is a self-taught designer, who nurtured his passion for fashion starting from an artistic interest at 360 degrees , establishing itself first in fashion production, and then cultivating collaborations with some of the best talents in the fields of art, music, photography and, of course, fashion. In 2015, on the occasion of the Autumn / Winter season, the designer debuted with the first collection of his brand, Alyx, (which will later become 1017 Alyx 9SM) a line of ready to wear female – named after the eldest daughter – rooted in contemporary youth culture, with which 2016 won the LVMH award for young designers.

Since then, the brand of Matthew M. Williams has gained a large following, in particular among Generation Z fashion fans , expanding its collections to men's clothing and accessories, as well as collaborating with other brands such as Nike, Mackintosh and Moncler. The original aesthetic is in line with the zeitgeist , combined with attention to craftsmanship and technical innovation, they will be the key points on which the stylist will develop his path from Givenchy , integrating himself in the values ​​and elegant DNA of the maison to carry on its legacy: «I am extremely honored to join the Givenchy maison. Its unique position and timeless aura make it an undeniable icon, and I can't wait to work together with its teams and ateliers to move towards a new era, based on modernity and inclusiveness “, said the designer. That Williams is the promoter of a new and surprising positive change for the community and the fashion industry? To find out, we just have to wait for October, when he will present his first collection for Givenchy.

READ ALSO

Clare Waight Keller's farewell to Givenchy

READ ALSO

Moncler Genius expands the designer team