mature-skin:-the-signs-of-aging-take-care-of-(neuro)-science

Wrinkles, dark spots, expression lines, sagging skin . They are all clearly visible signs – sometimes more, sometimes less – of mature skin. The main cause? Without a doubt the time.

Yes, it is he who, passing inexorably, builds the “fluid” border between youth and maturity along life. In the inversely proportional game of nature, the more it passes, the more the cell density of the skin and its ability to regenerate itself is reduced. The more it increases, the less efficient the nerve fibers will be, making the communication between skin and brain sparser . Among the most important consequences, the loss of tone, elasticity, brightness and above all the decrease in the processes of collagen synthesis, a key to faces with a plumped, fresh and compact appearance. Just what after 40 years we struggle to glimpse.

That's why Shiseido has relied on science more advanced to offer women a concrete and effective solution, the new pro-age Vital Perfection line dedicated to mature skin . A cosmetic recipe born with the contribution of neuroscience – implicated in the study of the nervous system – in order to improve and increase the response mechanisms of the skin by promoting the regeneration process.

From this attempt came to life ReNeura Technology ++ ™ , one of the two innovations by Shiseido, which, based on Natsume and Ashitaba extract, wants to be an effective response to faces that are not very toned, marked, relaxed. To complete the Vital Perfection formula, the KURENAI-TruLift Complex ™ , a complex botanist capable of recharging the source of energy necessary for all skin functions aimed at restoring elasticity and firmness to the skin.

A mixture of powerful beauty, created thanks to the help of science and the power of nature , the very one that finds in the extracts of olive leaves, fermented tea leaves, Japanese angelica root and Chai Hu herb, the indispensable allies of brightness and homogeneous complexion.

The line Vital Perfection consists of five products with different textures to marry all types of skin, and designed to build an ad hoc skin routine, capable of enhancing the beauty that after forty years is above all awareness and self-confidence. From treatment 24 h , to be applied morning and evening at the end of the beauty routine for a brighter and more compact look in four weeks, at the day cream , also declined in emulsion , for a charge of hydration and at the same time protection from UV rays, until the night cuddle, which nourishes and vitalizes the skin for an awakening more relaxed.

Starting again in beauty after forty years is a game for girls.

