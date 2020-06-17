maturity,-the-day-of-the-maxi-oral-solo-and-the-desire-to-finish-everything

“It's all over!”. The scream went to the windows of buildings near a high school in Bologna. It was not even 9 and 30 and the first maturing of the 2020 had just come out of the maxi oral exam the exam of maturity of the year of Covid , what no one expected and who, for the first time, has no written evidence.

This is not the only difference in this maturity prepared alone and lived alone. The feeling is that not only a period of life has ended , as it was for everyone at the state exam, but that a nightmare year has ended for these boys who have been closed months at home and who have seen the cards on the table change in half year.

Good luck to those who start their high school exams tomorrow. What I feel like telling you is study, study, study. Because hatred and fear arise when knowledge is lacking. # hexamidimaturity # maturity # maturity 2020 #nightprimadegliesami pic.twitter.com/kkEfRDOpla – Emma Bonino (@emmabonino) June 16, 2020

If last year on the first day the memes of the strangest things that came out in the first written test went crazy on social media, this year the messages are almost all of encouragement: «eh but this year more mature than not you can! come on everyone # maturity »,« Ragá you have overcome the pandemic, the fact of being at home with your parents, let alone if you do not pass the maturity. Daje! “, even if someone, like Osho, also puts irony on it.

Four out of ten students will go to the exam without a companion , even if the legislation allows you to bring one. The wearer chooses between a parent, a close friend or a classmate. It will be less crowded, but certainly faster. Since there are no written tests and the time to correct them before the oral exam, by the end of June everyone should have completed the exam.

According to what they told Skuola.net 5000 maturing, most of them (66%) will conduct the interview in the very first days, by 20 June . and almost all will end within the next week. With 5 candidates a day, few boys will be questioned in the first week of July.

Graduates already know what they liked about this maturity: the paper on the address subjects , those that theoretically were from the second written test, and which they delivered in advance to the commissions. Even if only oral Italian literature is scary, but less than it would have been with the written test. The favorites are Pascoli, Leopardi and Ungaretti for poetry, Verga, D’Annunzio, Pirandello and Svevo for prose.

He instead fears the interview on the materials prepared by the commissioners for the multidisciplinary course. The latter for the 41% of the graduates are the most difficult obstacle to climb over together extra questions about the fifth year programs. The subjects to absolutely avoid are math, physics and science. What would they like to talk about? Of what they lived in the weeks of the lockdown.

