maturity,-with-beready-the-bignami-arrive-in-podcast

It will be a different and strange maturity for all eighteen year olds who will face the first real exam of life this year . Between announcements and backward steps, we should now be there. Minister Azzolina has made the definitive guidelines known: we begin on 17 June , but al place of the Italian test the almost 500 thousand Italian high school students will support only a long oral . In turn, five per day maximum in empty and sanitized schools.

The exam will be done in class a candidate at a time with the 7 professors of the commission (six internal members and the president).

Forbidden family and friends. Only in case of resumption of the pandemic, it is possible that the examination is done by videoconference.

The paper that had just been canceled from the high school exam will return, only that it will focus exclusively on the subjects address, in order to make up for the second test canceled due to coronavirus. The oral will be worth 40 points and the last year of school will count more.

In support of high school students, as per established tradition, Frame-Festival of Communication arrives with a sort of bignami concentrated in an innovative form : the podcast . The series is called BeReady and is distributed exclusively on Audible.

It is divided into three series, History, Philosophy and Literature and lends itself very well as an additional teaching tool available to graduates for a quick review and to fix the key concepts in view of the interrogation, the written test and the state exam.

The novelty of BeReady is that you can navigate within the audio content , quickly switching from a topic to the other, going to listen only to what matters, such as i 30 minutes of Leopardi's poetics , the life of Heidegger in 30 seconds , or the Second World War told in 150 words.

The first series available are precisely those of History, Philosophy and Literature for the 5th year of high school, but gradually all the topics and all the subjects will arrive , both for fifth grades and for students of previous years.