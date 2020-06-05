maurizio-costanzo-and-maria-de-filippi,-25-years-of-marriage-in-sight:-“to-love-is-to-understand-each-other”

“Happiness? I am peaceful, I think it is more important ». It was the 28 August 1995 and Maurizio Costanzo replied to the journalists who asked him hot sensations after marrying Maria De Filippi . The two had just been declared “ husband ” and “ wife »by the then mayor of Rome, Francesco Rutelli, at the end of a ceremony in Municipality with very few guests but several cameras .

Almost a quarter of a century away , in view of the silver wedding , Costanzo regards the movies of that day and you let go to a tender thought on the better half: «I am very happy to have met her », declares the journalist during a long chat with Pierluigi Diaco to “You and me” . «In my life I got married four times , if I am with Maria from 25 years will be there a reason “.

Costanzo, in fact, said «yes» to the photojournalist Lori Sammartino in 1963, ten years later to the writer Flaminia Morandi with whom he had two children, Saverio and Camilla , finally in 1989 to the presenter Marta Flavi , with whom he spent a little over a year together. Already in 1989, in fact, the historical journalist met Maria in Venice , during an agreement on piracy film .

And the agreement was immediate : « When I came to lunch with you, I understood the feeling that unites you », the interviewer urges him, “maybe loving each other is loving each other , never standing before to another. ” « To love is to understand each other, a fact of intelligence », Costanzo replies, that in 2002 together with Maria he took over a child, Gabriele , who at the time was ten years old, then definitively adopted in 2004.

To join them also a intense life from the point of view professional , but at the same time far from sequins: «In all this time together we have never attended social lounges or done dinners by candlelight at the restaurant, “said Costanzo to Corriere della Sera during quarantine. «We usually move from home to work, then in the evening I like to wait for you to eat “.

«Now, as always “.

