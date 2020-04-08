maurizio-costanzo-and-the-quarantine-with-maria-de-filippi:-«we,-home-souls»

He searched for it all Rome , phone call after phone call, with the hope of finding an open pastry shop : «Nothing, everything closed “, reveals Maurizio Costanzo, ” on 19 March I had to give up on my beloved puffs of San Giuseppe . ” The historical journalist and television presenter smiles slyly : the restrictive measures for the containment of the coronavirus have impacted the life of everyone, including on his.

“Actually not so much “, states in a long interview with Corriere della Sera , revealing the housewife soul his and his wife, Maria De Filippi : «We have been married for almost 25 years : in all this time not we have never attended social lounges or done candlelit dinners in the restaurant. We usually move from home to work: in the evening I like to wait for her to eat, I I do now as always “.

«What am I missing in quarantine ? Lunch with children and grandchildren ». That seems to be a fixed appointment on Thursday: «I wait for you to loosen the security measures to restore some old habits, I miss them Camilla and Saverio », who made him grandfather of four grandchildren. «We often hear on the phone , but no video calls. I am ancient, and then they have already seen me many times on television “.

That TV which will start again after Easter with the new episodes of «The interview» : in the meantime continues to go to his office always under escort («because the mafia does not get sick “) and seems to have almost finished his new book («I already have the title, I speak of coronavirus, but not only“). All in one Deserted Rome : «It makes me sad to see the closed shops , I am worried about the economic blow “.

But in the emergency, Constantius can also find positive elements: «Watching the people who sang at the windows really moved me », He concludes. «I have seen a sense of belonging that will do us good”.

