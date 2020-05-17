may-17,-because-today-is-the-day-against-homophobia

Just thirty years have passed. The 17 May of 1990 homosexuality was removed from the list of mental illnesses in the international classification of diseases published by the World Health Organization . For this reason, the date was chosen as the International Day against Homophobia, Lesbophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia.

The day was designed by Louis-Georges Tin , curator of the Dictionnaire de l'homophobie , the Dictionary of homophobia. The anniversary is promoted each by the International Committee for the Day against Homophobia and Transphobia and recognized by the European Union and the United Nations.

The objective of the day is to promote international awareness and prevention events to combat the phenomenon of homophobia, biphobia and transphobia.

In Italy, according to the data presented by Fabrizio Marrazzo, Gay Help Line manager 800 713 713 and Gay Center spokesman , are beyond 50 the people who contact the service every day to tell about the discrimination and violence they suffer. In the past 12 months there has been an increase in the 9% in abuse and violence, since it rises to 40% among teenagers during the emergency Covid 19 .

One in five people have problems of acceptance at home, one in three has suffered episodes of discrimination of media or serious intensity from the people with whom he lives such as offensive jokes, isolation or violence. At school, according to research done on more than 1500 children, beyond 34% of the students think that homosexuality is wrong and the 27% of students don't want a gay schoolmate.

“We ask”, says Marrazzo to Gay.it, “to the Government, after 30 years, a serious law against homophobia , as already happens in many other countries, which make homophobia a crime and give concrete support to victims such as shelters and anti-violence centers to make the necessary complaints possible “. The text currently in Parliament is expected to go to court in July. It was supposed to be March, but the Covid emergency has blocked this too.

