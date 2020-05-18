may-18:-first-appointment-with-the-hairdresser-and-barber,-what-to-expect

What will the Italians, first of all, do on 18 May? They will make an appointment at the hairdresser, because abandoning yourself to the hands of an expert hair stylist is among the things that was most lacking in quarantine. 58% of the people interviewed for the Renaissance Trend Lab study, conducted with WOA (Web Opinion Analysis) methodology said they wanted immediately make an appointment with hairdresser or barber . The 35% will go to the beautician. To understand how the relationship with the hairdresser , the most loved beauty consultant by Italians, has changed, we asked some protagonists of this sector who had to face the break of over two months due to the coronavirus emergency.

A period that many have used to train their staff and rethink the welcome and places where men and women have always found the maximum of aesthetic pleasure and relaxation.

FRANCO CURLETTO

With three 3 salons between Milan and Turin, for a total of seventy employees, Franco Curletto , international testimonial Kérastase and L'Oréal Professionnel, as well as hair stylist of celebrities like Cher, Rania of Jordan, Kate Moss, Monica Bellucci, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Milla Jovovich, Anjelica Huston, Carolina Kostner and Cristiana Capotondi has given a new look to her salons.

“We have built plexiglass walls to create booths and separate the operator from the customer, even for those who have to do the manicure. The operator will insert the levers through openings in the wall and carry out her work. It was the first major structural modification of our spaces “, said Franco Curletto who opened his salons in Turin on 18 May , while 19 May will proceed with the restart of the activity in Milan.

“At the entrance, the customer takes off her shoes, wears a disposable coat and meets the hair stylist who in turn will use disposable shirts and tools. We also thought of a mask with a special visor, one of our patents approved by the European Union and which also wanted Chiara Ferragni. We will work from eight in the morning to eight in the evening, with three six-hour shifts, so as to keep all our staff busy, we have not made any cuts of employees, who will offer services by appointment only. There will be no expectations and we will consider that the color can be done every hour, a cut every half hour, the creases will be few because when the hairstylists are all busy we don't want anyone to wait. Before the covid we had fifty people at the same time in the Turin show, arranged over three floors, now we plan to halve the number and we already have reservations until July “.

TONI & GUY

«During the break we sanitized all the environments as well as the tools, from the chairs, to the wash units, to the support surfaces, and now at the entrance we have placed a free standing hand sanitizer . Personal belongings will be placed in the wardrobe in a zipped bag, then take gloves and disposable kits, with cape, towel, mask and go to the station, being 2 meters away from other customers. They help the plexiglass separations that we have erected between the wash units, between the workstations and at the reception “, reported Charity Chea, co-founder and partner, as well as brand marketing and communications director of Toni & Guy Italia with salons throughout Italy . «The staff will wear a bio material mask and a visor. Before each service, he will sanitize his hands at the washing station and take his gloves. Everything is sterilized, surfaces and appliances. It will work from 8, 30 to 21, covering the timetable with three six-hour shifts. The hall is cleaned every hour. “

“The big news to reduce the time of the appointment is the advice that is done before going to the salon, with our experts, on Facetime and on Zoom. It is a service born during the quarantine, when we made our consultants available to help customers at home take care of their hair. This first virtual meeting helps to understand the needs of the customer who will then immediately switch to cutting or color in the salon. Considering that it takes at least two or three hours between one color and another and an hour for cutting, you can go to the salon throughout Italy only by appointment and we have a hot line to fix them or you can also do them online. We already have a waiting list of 200 people waiting to be called back to fix their meeting in the salon . After each appointment, customers will have the opportunity to continue consultations with our experts via video chat to facilitate maintenance at home. In Italy, unlike Australia, we did not ban the use of the hairdryer, there in the early days it was considered a means of spreading the virus because it moves air, we did not raise prices as it did in France, where they created a fund Covid has increased its services by 2 euros, but we have very high standards of hygiene, safety and professionalism, which is why we will no longer be able to read the magazines in the salon and we will do everything possible to ensure that the customer stays with us for just the time “.

BULLFROG

Something has changed at the barber too, although hygiene standards have always been very high. In Bullfrog salons, services have always been carried out by appointment only and now even more this method has become a requirement. The new guidelines have been drawn up with the advice of dr. Fernando Marco Bianchi, doctor at the Humanitas San Pio X hospital in Milan, specialist in Dermatology and Venereology, specialist in Medical Hydrology and technical consultant of the Court of Milan and we report them here.

1. Go to the barbershop only by appointment. To respect the safety distances, the active workstations have been reduced and the opening hours have been expanded, to eliminate any waiting.

2. The cleaning of the rooms is done daily and for each customer different cloths are used for each type of object / surface, in particular keeping the sponges used for the toilets separate. The rooms will be aired during and after the use of the cleaning products, especially if you use substances that have danger symbols on the label.

3. To ensure good air exchange in all environments where staff, customers and workstations are present, the windows will be opened more frequently , but taking care not to create uncomfortable conditions such as drafts or excessive cold / heat.

4. No welcoming handshakes .

5. The staff is invited to use clothes made of easily washable fabrics and no jewels, must wear the surgical mask, the visor, gloves and possibly a gown.

6. The instruments must be sterilized according to the specific legislation for barber services or with physical methods , boiling at 100 ° for 30 minutes, to be considered first choice because, if well executed, it is safe and simple, or chemical methods to be used according to the manufacturer's indications and based on the degree of resistance of the materials (glutaraldehyde 2%, electrolytic chloride oxidant, sodium hypochlorite). The barbershops are equipped with Barbicide to sterilize the instruments , composed of quaternary ammonium, benzyl-C 12 – 16 – alkyldimethyl, chlorides, propan-2-ol. The first two are chemical compounds explicitly mentioned by the federation of chemistry as tools for coronavirus disinfection, the third is a component that belongs to the chlorine family (such as bleach), the fourth is an alcohol used to eliminate different types of viruses such as that of HIV, and the clippercide, is an aerosol version (i.e. in a can) of the best known blue disinfectant.

7. No magazines or old products in the salon, payments are made only by card .

