may-1st,-how-the-concertone-will-change

A first of May out of the ordinary, with no squares or public. Why the emergency Coronavirus can be tamed, and the imperative of the social distancing avoided in hindsight, the Concertone has been revised. The big event, which usually brings thousands and thousands of spectators to gather in Piazza San Giovanni in Laterano, in Rome, cannot be held this year as in previous years. But the Italian confederate unions, the CISL, the CGIL and the UIL, did not want to end up surrendering, canceling the Concertone.

Together, they thought of a clever solution, which allows them to try once again in the immense musical marathon, with which, ideally, the summer season is launched.

The Concertone del Primo Maggio , for the first time in its thirty-one years of history, it will not be celebrated in Piazza San Giovanni, but on television, with a direct-non-direct , broadcast by RaiTre in the first Friday 1st May evening . The event, as the unions have communicated, will be realized thanks to the musical contribution of the artists hired before the Coronavirus overwhelmed Italy and the world. These, whose names will be announced within a few days, will record their performances in selected locations, at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome, where the Auditorium Stage Primo Maggio will be installed 2020, and in other small special places, scattered throughout Italy and identified directly by the artists.

READ ALSO

Elton John, in concert from the parlor against Coronavirus

The event, renamed Safe work: To build the future , you will then have a part of live broadcast, broadcast by Rai studios in via Teulada, in Rome. The musical marathon, therefore, can be interrupted by the contributions of the artists, who will be allowed to intervene live from home.

READ ALSO

May 1st concert: who performs in Rome and Taranto