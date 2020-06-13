Mbandà, from rugby to volunteering (and now Knight of Merit of the Republic)

The pandemic was in full swing and rugby player Maxime Mbandà made a small big decision. He chose to volunteer, helping the Yellow Cross of Parma, the city where he lives. To those who asked him right, Mbandà simply replied: «Courage? It is a little useful, but the sick could be my loved ones “.

When the contagion curve started to give relief, the rugby player of the Zebras of Parma and the Italian national team posted this reflection: « These were the 70 most demanding days of my life.

I have transported more than 100 patients, made grueling shifts where I had lunch in the evening, why not I could take off that suit so as not to risk getting infected until I was sanitized. I made a promise before entering an ambulance for the first time and tried to respect it. ” After all, it's always about choosing. And Mbandà did it.

And this is why the president Sergio Mattarella has conferred on Maxime Mbandà and to others 56 citizens the honor of Knight of Merit of the Republic . It is one of the most important national awards for a rugby player who fought going from third to first line in the battle against the coronavirus.

He is not a hero, nor does he want to appear such. He is a man of 28 years – Maxime – who offered his time to those who needed it. Mata Maxime Esuite Mbandà – this is his full name – was born in Rome, to a Congolese father, Luwa, a medical student who had just come of age in Italy, and an Italian mother, Luisa, from Benevento, but immediately moved to Milan, the city ​​where he grew up and began to become fond of the oval ball. He thus received the news of the recognition: « It was completely unexpected, I am proud : the credit goes to all the volunteers in Italy “; and then to remember that it is a bit like rugby: “You have to collaborate, help each other. If we go to the goal, the merit in the end belongs to everyone “.

You haven't had an easy career path, Maxime. Only a few months ago – last winter – he ended up unwillingly at the center of an episode of racism, with a spectator who during a game had heavily insulted him for the color of his skin. It had already happened in the past, but Mbandà slipped the bad things on him, focusing on his passion that over the years has become a job. The most beautiful words he gave us in these hours, lived between surprise and emotions: «I feel part of the world», said Maxime, the rugby player who one day chose to give himself to others.