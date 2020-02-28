Medical Marijuana Market ,Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

The research report offers a comprehensive picture of the Medical Marijuana market. The report initiates with the executive summary of the market that includes market definition, recent industry trends, and developments, strategies of the key players and wide product offerings. Moreover, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of the key participants actively operating in the market.

About Medical Marijuana Market

“Medical Marijuana Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.”

The evolution of medical marijuana or medical cannabis from an illegal drug to a mainstream legalized drug in certain parts of the globe is catalyzing the growth of medical marijuana market. According to a research, medical marijuana is being consumed by more than 12 million people all over the globe for various medical purposes such as depression, cancer, pain management and few others.

The medical cannabis industry is expanding in terms of both value and volume, owing to the huge investments being contributed by the public and private firms. In addition, market players are focusing on increasing their production capacities and expanding their business reach via mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures. The global medical marijuana market is expected to witness a surge in its sales volume due to the emergence of luxury cannabis products in the market.

The harmful effects of smoking unregulated volumes of marijuana has led to the advent of nouveau consumption trends of medical marijuana. In order to provide regulated therapeutic doses of medical marijuana to the patients, market players are offering edibles such as chewing gums, cookies, tea, muffins, chocolates, and brownies containing marijuana in them. The legal status of medical marijuana across the globe is the most crucial market determinant that is fuelling and hindering the growth of the global market.

The research report is prepared based on the combination of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects. By thorough understanding, the report is fragmented by larger ratios. The report covers in-depth analysis with major factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that influences the growth of the market. On the other hand, The Medical Marijuana report presents data starting from the base year 2018, historical year: 2014-2018, estimated the year 2019 and Forecast year from 2019 to 2026.

The Medical Marijuana market report offers the market size and estimates the forecast from 2019-2026. The forecast estimation is predicted based on the key regions that include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the Medical Marijuana report provides a deep emphasis on secondary tools used to document the report. PEST analysis, SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and others are considered by the analysts while preparing the report.

Scope and Segmentation of the Market

Based on Type

Sativa

Indica

Hybrid

Based on Application

Cancer

Arthritis

Migraine

Chronic Pain

Others

Each segment of the Medical Marijuana market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segment analysis covered in the report aims at the key opportunities available in the Medical Marijuana market report by leading segments. In addition, the research report offers market dynamics for the market that influences qualitative as well as quantitative research.

Research Methodology

The report follows a comprehensive and rigorous research methodology to provide you accurate estimates and forecasts of a particular market. The report provide estimates, forecast, and analysis primarily based on secondary research, primary interviews, in-house database and other free as well as paid sources. In addition, the research methodology we follow is a systematic approach in order to estimate and project the market sizing keeping in mind all the ongoing and upcoming trends of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Key players profiled in this report include (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products, etc.):

Aurora Cannabis

mCig

Vitacig

GW Pharmaceuticals

plc.

ABcann

MedReleaf

Tilray

CanniMed Ltd.

Maricann Group Inc

Aphria

Through the successive chapters on the company, profiles provide deep insights on players operating in the Medical Marijuana market. It focuses on the financial outlook of the key players, the status of R&D, strategies adopted, expansion strategies, and many more. Analysts preparing the report have offered a detailed list of the strategic initiatives adopted by the Medical Marijuana market participants by referring past records and designing strategies to be adopted in the coming years. This enables the key players to stay ahead in the competition.

Regional Landscape

The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the Medical Marijuana market. This chapter explains the regulatory framework that is likely to impact the overall market. It highlights the political scenario in the market and anticipates its influence on the Medical Marijuana market. Moreover, the report focuses on value and volume at the regional level, company level, and level.

Chapters covered under this report include:

Chapter 1, describes the Medical Marijuana market reports – market overview, executive summary, and market scope. Further, the report adds a support base to identify the information and pick in relation to the aforementioned market

Chapter 2, defines the research methodology based on primary as well as secondary research, secondary data sources, and assumptions & exclusions

Chapter 3, description of Medical Marijuana market in terms of its product scope, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and market risks

Chapter 4, the report offers a company profile of the top manufacturers of Medical Marijuana market with its sales, revenue, share, and others

Chapter 5 and 6, to narrow down the sales data at the country level with shares, revenue, sand sales from 2018-2026

Chapter 7, the Medical Marijuana market data is published based on a regional level and to show the revenue, sales, and growth on basis of the base year 2018, historical year: 2014-2018, estimated the year 2019 and Forecast year from 2019 to 2026

Chapter 8, describes the Medical Marijuana market sales channels, distributors, research findings, appendix, and among others.