Medical Tapes and Bandages Market Overview, Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Strategies and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research has released a current and up-to-date Medical Tapes and Bandages Market report that provides a detailed assessment of the value chain, a comprehensive study of market dynamics including drivers, constraints and opportunities, current trends, and industry performance analysis. In addition, critical aspects of key issues such as market competition, regional growth and market segmentation are examined in detail so that readers can gain a thorough understanding of the Medical Tapes and Bandages market.

Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market was valued at USD 5.97 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 7.62 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2017 to 2025.

The various contributors to the value chain in the Medical Tapes and Bandages Market include manufacturers:

M Company

Covidien PLC (A Subsidiary of Medtronic)

Derma Sciences

(A Subsidiary of Integra Lifesciences Corporation)

Johnson & Johnson

Smith & Nephew PLC

Medline Industries

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health

Paul Hartmann AG

Beiersdorf AG

Nitto Denko Corporation

BSN Medical

Mölnlycke Health Care

Andover Healthcare