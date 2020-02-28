Health
Medical Tourism Market ,Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027
Medical Tourism Market Overview:
“The global medical tourism market was valued at $53,768 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach at $143,461 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.9% from 2018 to 2025.”
Organized travel across international borders to avail medical treatment of some form, which may or may not be available in the travelers’ home country is defined as medical tourism. Medical tourists travel abroad for the maintenance, enhancement, or restoration of their health through affordable healthcare facilities & treatments available in other countries, which are comparatively expensive in their own country. Medical tourists travel to receive medical treatments such as dental treatment, neurological treatment, cardiovascular treatment, and others.
The report segments the market into treatment type and region. Based on treatment type, the market is segmented into dental treatment, cosmetic treatment, cardiovascular treatment, orthopedic treatment, neurological treatment, cancer treatment, fertility treatment, and other treatments. Based on region, the medical tourism market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Venezuela, Costa Rica, UAE, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).
Medical Tourism Key Market Segments:
By Treatment Type
Dental Treatment
Cosmetic Treatment
Cardiovascular Treatment
Orthopedic Treatment
Neurological Treatment
Cancer Treatment
Fertility Treatment
Other Treatments
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Thailand
South Korea
Taiwan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Venezuela
Costa Rica
UAE
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
List Of Key Players Profiled in the Report
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited
Fortis Healthcare Limited
Asian Heart Institute
KPJ Healthcare Berhad
NTT Medical Center Tokyo
Seoul National University Hospital
UZ Leuven
Wooridul Spine Hospital
Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital
Barbados Fertility Center
Prince Court Medical Centre
Samitivej PCL.
List Of Other Players in the Value Chain (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)
Bumrungrad International Hospital
Min-Sheng General Hospital
Raffles Medical Group
Bangkok Hospital Medical Center
