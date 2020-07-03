meditation-against-self-sabotage,-or-how-to-stop-being-enemies-of-ourselves

Do you ever seem to be your worst enemy? I feel you. And here is explained in a few words what self-sabotage is.



via GIPHY

In fact, we often know exactly what we should do to achieve our goals, yet we do not miss an opportunity to get a hoe on our feet . Why? Because we start from the assumption that we will not be able to do certain things and here comes our imagination that invents all sorts of negative scenarios. Imagine failing and being laughed at so we try in every way to protect ourselves from unpleasant feelings or situations.

But there is a way to overcome hostility towards ourselves and learn to support ourselves: meditation.

Illustrations and description by Costanza Coletti.