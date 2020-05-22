megan-fox-and-the-first-(sexy)-video-with-machine-gun-kelly

No marketing genius would ever have succeeded in guarantee a music clip a similar one media coverage . But since – according to the American gossip – there is a sort of intertwining between the issues professional and love life, then the new video of Machine Gun Kelly together with Megan Fox, for the single “ Bloody Valentine” , made an impressive boom in views and comments.

The American actress, famous for having played the role of Mikaela Banes in the first two films of the saga « Transformers “, Has in fact a few days closed its long relationship with Brian Austin Green: ten years of marriage and three children, with also a moderate crisis in 2015 then returned. This time, however, the fracture seems impossible to recompose: «It was a wonderful relationship “, he declared.

«I will love always and I hope you will do the same », added Brian, before rebuilding the last months of their love story. “Megan flew to Puerto Rico to shoot” Midnight in the Switchgrass “and I started feel it distant . Back home, she told me that working alone she had felt more similar to itself . The feeling she liked, wanted to try , then we separated “.

In short, it is as if something happened during those shots : clapperboard in which he also took part Machine Gun Kelly , century Richard Colson Baker. “I never met him, but Megan told me who is a kind and sincere boy “, Brian concluded,” I trust the his judgment “. Enough material to embroider on it a iptetico flirt , but for now there is an officer only the first video together.

He is thirty years old, singer and actor, with a turbulent past and a career from rapper never took off. She, four years older, returns in the spotlight after a quiet period by acting the role of a sexy and sadistic girlfriend. To find out if the couple's understanding will go beyond the fiction, you just have to wait for the next few weeks.

