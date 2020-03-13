meghan-and-camilla:-if-there-is-a-gesture-of-solidarity-in-the-same-bag

Opposites also attract, and Meghan Markle and Camilla Parker Bowles are a clear example. The one, a convinced activist and subversive, and the other, rigidly loyal to the rules of the Court, have never been so agreed in terms of style choices, but above all in terms of values ​​and visions. Possible? Well yes.

To share the two, a signed bag DeMellier , just the one spotted in the hands of Prince Charles' wife a handful of days ago, on the occasion of his public release at the Cheltenham Festival.

Perfectly matched with her green coat and black velvet hat, the Duchess of Cornwall appeared impeccable with her outfit . But let's not hasten consequences. The same hand-bag, model Mini Venice , declined in the color green with a lot of tassel and golden finishings, it was flaunted by Harry's wife some year ago, at the time of his first and holding appearances as a royal girlfriend. It was the 2018 and, needless to say, the combo with a navy blue coat embellished with a belt triggered the rush to buy between Markle fans. But let's go further.

Because the déja-vù and the stylistic sharing of the two – Meg and Cam -, souls always placed at the antipodes of fashion, yet for once so in tune in the choice of accessory. Same bag, same model, same color and, above all, the same preference, on the part of both, for a brand that is the bearer of an important charity project .

DeMellier, in fact, for some years has been carrying out a fundraising campaign in collaboration with SOS Children's Villages , an association that deals with providing aid, subsistence and medical support to the most needy children. It operates in well 136 different countries. The brand of bags, loved by royalty, but also by different stars, has been giving its support for some time, allocating part of the proceeds obtained from the sale of each individual produced on the acquisition of vaccines to be administered to children. To date, as can be read from the pages of the brand, more than 90 thousand vaccines and treatments thanks to the sales made since the operation was activated.

Meg and Cam will also be poles apart. But basically they are the demonstration that it takes little to look in the same (good) direction .

