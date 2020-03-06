meghan-and-harry-back-in-london-and-the-other-gossip-of-the-week

Weekend, it's time to retrace together the most exciting stories and gossip of the past week, what will have happened in the lives of celebs in the last seven days? While there has been great anticipation in London for the return of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has reviewed Queen Elizabeth and clarified with her any outstanding speech, he will always be part of the family. The week of the stars is also lively. Katy Perry announced her first pregnancy, Brooklyn Beckham celebrated 21 years with an exclusive party and North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, debuted from rapper only 6 years old.

These and many other stories that you may have missed.

Bhutan, the new photo of the royalty (waiting for the second child)

In spring Jetsum Pema, queen of the small kingdom, will give birth to the second son. Here she is in a new photo that portrays her together with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel and the heir to the throne, Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, 4 years.

READ THE STORY



Browse gallery

Meghan Markle returns to the United Kingdom, but without Archie: the “sadness” of Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle did not bring her son Archie to London. Queen Elizabeth is very sorry because she hasn't seen the child for a long time and fears that because of the Sussex transfer to Canada it will be very difficult to establish a relationship with her great-grandchild.

READ THE STORY

Browse gallery

Kate Middleton, who loses a friend at the palace (due to divorce)

The divorce of Peter and Autumn Phillips could have consequences for the friendship between Kate Middleton and her husband's cousin, who have always been very close. Within the royal family, allies have always been very important.

READ THE STORY



Browse gallery