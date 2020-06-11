«meghan-and-harry-had-already-talked-about-megxit-before-the-wedding»

It would not have been an impulsive choice at all: Harry and Meghan Markle “would have discussed the Megxit at length” well before their royal wedding dated May 2018. To support it are the first rumors, as reported by the Sun, of the Sussex's first (almost) official biography: Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family – which really promises to be explosive .

The book – available online from 11 August and written by royal editor Omid Scobie and Catherine Durand after, it is said, having “chatted a lot” with the prince and the former American actress – tells “the couple's journey towards their new independence.

Harry and Meghan, who have officially stepped back from the royal family since last March, would therefore have “discussed at length about the Megxit well before they got married”, revealed an insider to the British tabloid, “because the prince was deeply unhappy for a long time”.

Today the two live in the villa of 18 million Perry's dollar bill on the Los Angeles hills. The choice to no longer be a senior Windsor member would not have been only the “fault” of the former American actress : «Harry and Meghan openly talked about going in a different direction well before May 2018 »Added the source. Moreover, Harry has never hidden the fact that he often feels like a fish out of water, too marked by the tragic disappearance of mother Diana, too undecided on the way forward.



The prince has always found himself well only with his uniform on , during the years in the army often on the front line, despite the disappointment of the other royals, or during humanitarian missions , especially in Africa, in the footsteps of Lady Diana. In London, however, the 35 enne has always been the “restless” prince, that of the nights good or girlfriends at maturity. Then Meghan came, and everything changed in Harry's life. The prince found in her, so different from the rest of the royal family, the perfect ally with which to imagine a new life. It is not yet clear whether this will be possible.

READ ALSO

Kate Middleton will be queen (consort) but never princess: that's why

READ ALSO

Trooping The Color 2020: in Windsor and in mini version but «the queen he'll be there”

READ ALSO

Camille Gottlieb, «copy» of grandmother Grace Kelly