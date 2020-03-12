meghan-and-that-“real-coldness”-which-confirms-her-desire-to-escape

That there was a “strange” atmosphere it became clear immediately. And not just for the understandable fear related to the expansion of the coronavirus. Last Monday, at Westminster Abbey, on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked like two foreign bodies at the situation. According to DailyMail, an appropriate “farewell” had been agreed upon for i Sussex but, just before the commencement of Commonwealth Day celebrations, everything is blown up .

Harry and Meghan have discovered that they cannot enter in the abbey following the procession led by the queen , so they put themselves in silence in their place, right next to William and Kate . Being the last institutional commitment with the Fab Four gathered , the eyes of the curious have often lingered towards them, trying to catch jokes or grimaces. Result? Practically nothing, just an icy “ hello ” and so cold.

«Meghan told her closest friends that the last real tour was confirmation that she and her husband did well to change their lives », reports the British tabloid. “Again she felt no warmth between family members, Kate barely looked at her and has reduced interactions to a minimum. Sussex don't want to raise their child in a tense climate “, he concluded , “But of warmth , joy and laughter”.

Indeed, albeit hugs and handshakes were prohibited due to the rules of prevention to the virus, it was as if an invisible wall divided Cambridge and Sussex. «Meghan said she was happy not to have brought the small Archie in Britain given the atmosphere, calls with FaceTime have been tender, “concludes DailyMail . «Now he can't wait to abandon the controversy, come back to him and embrace him “.

Here three days later the «strange »Afternoon in Westminster, it is already on a plane to Canada : towards Vancouver, one way.

