meghan-markle,-a-future-in-the-simpsons-(between-lisa-and-greta-thunberg)

For years now Meghan Markle is often compared to the surname « Simpson . ” With reference to Wallis , the American multi-divorced that in 1930s made the British king lose his head Edward VIII , effectively forcing him to abdication. Now, ironically, the former American actress is getting closer to the « Simpson “, Intended as the iconic ” yellow “family protagonist of the mythical animated series.

Yes, because according to what stated by producer Al Jean during an interview on Channel 4 , a voice actress role for the Duchess of Sussex would be ready : “I heard Meghan is looking for a place like voiceover “, she says the showrunner remembering the scene of Harry who talks about his wife with the Disney CEO . «Here, if you are listening to this message, I send you to contact us as soon as possible . “

In short, a job offer transparent, although it is not clear which Simpsons character could give the voice Meghan. Parallelism with little Lisa – also a very young champion of the environment – arises immediate , but it is impossible that the historical Yeardley Smith leave his post. In fact, the American voice actress recently hypothesized the engagement of the activist Greta Thunberg .

«Lisa went on strike at school for the climate change well before Greta, ”said Yeardley. “It would be great if the two girls met inside the cardboard, in the city of Springfield ». So if the young Swede finally truly interpreted herself, it is natural to think that even Meghan can do the same, by allocating the proceeds of the cameo to some charitable association .

That the writers already have in mind a new episode on environmental issues?

