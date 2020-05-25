meghan-markle,-a-stranger-at-the-palace:-“he-was-thinking-of-a-conspiracy-against-her”

In search of freedom. Waiting to read the memoir of Meghan Markle and Harry d 'England, out in August, on Sunday Times reveals some bizarre background regarding the Sussex move, first to Frogmore Cottage and then in North America : «Meghan was convinced that a Palazzo had a conspiracy against her, to make her feel ashamed A friend of the Duchess reveals to the British newspaper.

«For this he immediately asked to leave Kensington Palace », adds the source. «I think she felt a stranger at court since beginning of his love story with the prince. She was not used to living with certain attitudes , so she pushed for a radical change “. A transfer which then took the name of “ Megxit “, but in which it seems that Harry also actively participated.

The Sunday Times speculates that some members of the royal staff may have suffered the style of American-style management of Meghan: «it is a capricious despot “reported someone,” as early as morning mail email your collaborators “. Affirmations denied by the Sussex but which weighed as a boulder on the state of mind of the Duchess, in addition of course to the question of 'economic independence .

On the other hand, Meghan, since the times of the high school, has always worked: «Without earn a real income , it is likely that she felt dissatisfied “, concludes the insider,” and then he will have warned the lack of his social relationships ». Returning to Los Angeles , the former actress has found her mom , Doria Ragland, and many of her old friends, with whom has begun to share pieces of life.

A circle of trust in fact. All the opposite of what he felt in London .

