meghan-markle,-after-the-biography-check-the-secret-diary-(which-one-day-could-publish)

After the biography, the diary. According to a friend of Meghan Markle at DailyMail, the Duchess of Sussex would not have limited her “revenge” to the drafting of Finding Freedom , coming out next August. The actress, whose departure from the British royal family was made official in late March, would have kept a personal diary, in which she would have scrupulously noted every detail of her English life. A life that, later denied, could provide the epilogue of a personal book today.

Not now, of course. But in the future? Who knows. Andrew Morton, historical biographer of Lady Diana, does not exclude that Meghan Markle may, one day, decide to publish his personal diary. «She is a good writer, with a good sense of the phrase. He studied literature in his first year at Northwestern College, “explained Morton, who said that publishing a book written in his own hand would grant the Duchess an unparalleled prize: the ability to have” total control “. In fact, it seems that Prince Harry's wife is desperate for an effective method by which “to get rid of the image of a demanding, rude, capricious and determined to pursue fame and power”.

To reveal it to the press, in a method patented by Lady Diana Spencer, who had asked friends to reveal what she was not allowed to say, was a second friend of Meghan Markle. “The biography will help you and Harry get a fresh start. Meghan believes that it can be useful for readers to finally understand that enormous anguish, that torment he has stoically endured “, explained the source again, whose words, according to Morton, could be a prelude to something else: the publication of a diary that tells firsthand how the aspiring actress Markle ended up being an unhappy Duchess.

READ ALSO

“Harry married Meghan because he's like his mother.” Word of Diana's former butler

READ ALSO

Harry and Meghan, a biography will overwhelm the Crown

READ ALSO

Meghan Markle who with the biography wants to delete her image as a “capricious diva”