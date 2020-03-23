World

Meghan Markle also loses the royal title on the “his” charity website

On the website of the charity Smart Works, an organization in favor of women of which Markle is patron, the title of “Royal Highness” that preceded the name of the former actress was canceled. Now Harry's wife is simply the “Duchess of Sussex”

The “divorce” of Harry and Meghan Markle from the British royal house has produced a new consequence. On the website of the charity Smart Works , an organization in favor of women of which the former actress is patron, the title of “Royal Highness” which preceded that of “Duchess of Sussex” was deleted. Now Meghan is simply the «Duchess of Sussex» . O “our patroness” .

Besides, Harry and Meghan knew from the beginning that with the farewell to the royal family, which will be made official on April 1st, they would have to say goodbye also to the title of royal.

Less obvious was the veto of the Queen Elizabeth II on the Sussex brand Royal , which in Meghan, it was said in recent weeks, just didn't go down.

But this is not the time to think about titles and blazons. Harry and Meghan, like everyone else, also fear the coronavirus . The two are quarantined in their Vancouver villa with the little one Archie . And even if they live in isolation, while the emergency is getting more serious all over the world i Sussex are trying to help out. By making their voice heard via Instagram . One message after another. In the last post the prince and his wife, also worried about “ mental health and emotional well-being” of all those who are in isolation, have invited the followers of « to bring out the emotions », to train to become therapists and to give support to the most needy people, to contact friends, family, colleagues: « Ask them if they are well, and tell them how you feel . Everything will go well “. Word of Harry and Meghan.

