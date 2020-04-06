meghan-markle-and-the-background-of-her-iconic-glow-told-by-her-facialist

Meghan Markle is definitively “out of senior royals”. A decision made over the past few months, and which found its (happy?) End on April 1, the official day of the Sussex “divorce” from the royal family . A radical choice, which even led the two beloved spouses and little Archie to pack their bags for America. First in Canada, a land very dear to Meg, now in the States, in California, in the lively and sunny Los Angeles, his homeland.

But that Markle, despite the years spent at the Palazzo, was still a “Cali girl” in the soul is not new. This is testified by his own hairstylist George Nortwood who, a few days ago, in an interview with British Vogue and with a post on social media, he recalled the deep bond born between one messy bun and another , the symbolic hairstyle of a Californian soul transplanted to Buckingham Palace.

Northwood, however, is not the only one of the former Duchess staff to have revealed the background and details of the most private moments in Meg's life. To remember those days is also Sarah Chapman, her trusted facialist, as well as the author of that glow become, together with the effortless chic harvest of Northwood , his beauty signature. Chapman, in a long post on I nstagram , in fact paid homage to Meghan talking about the special relationship established with her from the beginning, and the happiness of having contributed to making her so radiant . A result born from a “natural approach to beauty”, explains the skin expert in the post, just what they both shared, and which allowed them to create a beauty understanding right away .

View this post on Instagram Through my work I am fortunate to meet some incredible, interesting and inspirational people and over the past 2 ½ years I feel honored to have spent much time with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. With Meghan, what began as a client relationship quickly turned into a dear friendship and she welcomed me into their lives. I feel very grateful to be a small part of their journey observing the passion for everything they do and compassion for the causes and people they meet, but also to witness the moments other people don't see. Who they are at home, as parents, as partners, and friends, the kind and very down to earth people they are when no one is watching. Every day we learn something new and I have been taught so much by them, and I always leave our time together feeling fulfilled and inspired to help people in any small ways I can. I am happy to share with fond memories some of these glowing skin moments I helped create for Meghan with our natural approach to beauty and look forward to many more in the future. And to Meghan, Harry and little Archie: sending lots of love and positivity during this transition. I know there will be so many ways you will continue to touch people’s lives and enable positive change and we can't wait to see what you do next. See you soon and thank you for everything you do. SC x

Chapman, who boasts many stars among his clients, has been with Harry's wife for a long time taking care of his skin thanks to special treatments, but he has never shown too many hesitations in revealing details and beauty tips to enhance his complexion even at home, with a nice DIY.

For example, by suggesting baume products for cleansing because, as explained a few months ago in an interview with Harper's Bazaar , «they facilitate massage facial, essential to drain the skin and drive away the tired look ». Among the tips to ensure a fresh and luminous face , there is also that of converting to the stratification of the various products , always starting from that with the most delicate texture. In this way, the synergic action of the various steps is enhanced, being careful, however, not to exaggerate with the eye area “the right amount to use is a drop of the size of half a grain of rice, to be dabbed in the area under the eyes ». Chapman, as a good connoisseur, also remembers not to overlook areas such as neck, décolleté, shoulders: «They suffer the same effects as the face. Just think of the angle of the décolleté, exposed to many UV rays involuntarily. The same goes for the area behind the neck and ears. As a beautician I look at these areas of the body very closely and often appear aged. These are details that can make you appear even further with age “.

No doubt Meghan will have appreciated the social message of her friend who has been taking care of her image for a long time . A bond, the one between the two, that went beyond the simple working relationship “ With Meghan the working relationship immediately turned into a beautiful friendship. I felt welcomed”, he writes Chapman on social, without failing to make a reference to the couple: «I am grateful for being part of their journey by observing the passion they put into everything they do and the compassion for the causes and the people they meet, but above all for having lived moments that others do not see. Who I really am when I am at home as parents, partners, friends, and the wonderful people that I am even when nobody looks at them “.

