Meghan Markle and the invitation to change perspective (also on the Megxit case?)

nj May 10, 2020
On the day of Archie's first birthday, the Duchess read to her son – and to the social audience – a book that explains how things change according to the point of view. Could it be an indirect invitation to dampen the criticisms of the last few months?

The ears of a rabbit who, seen from another angle, they turn into the beak of a duck . The book that Meghan Markle read to the little one Archie on the day of his first birthday , «Duck! Rabbit! “, leverages a fundamental concept : what it is, is not always what it seems. So what at first glance looks like a rabbit, can actually be a duck, based on the observation point.

A suggestion that could come in handy to the army of detractors who, for over a year now, criticize the Duchess for everything. Attacks that have made themselves even more violent in recent months, when she and her husband , the Prince Harry , resigned from senior members of the English royal family, aiming to create a new life with an economic independence and that is not limited only to London.

I Sussex , in fact, have prepared the luggage and have moved to America , first in Canada and then in California . And down there too poisonous arrows: he who would be « manipulated »by the former American actress, crowned even« best social climber of the kingdom ». The label is signed by the magazine Tatler , but there are many newspapers that have shot at zero on Meghan, so as to infuriate Harry.

« Enough bullying », wrote the prince on a hard note from South Africa . «My fear is the story that repeats itself . I have seen what happens when someone I love is commercialized. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife fall victim of the same powerful forces ». Here, precisely: if Harry had found in Meghan the qualities he adored in Diana ? What if together they really had in mind to carry on their legacy ?

Reality is complex , it is always necessary analyze all the faces. Otherwise you risk mistaking a duck for a rabbit.

