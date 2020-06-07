meghan-markle-and-the-political-turning-point-(with-the-dream-of-becoming-president?)

Meghan Markle “before the royal family” is back . The former American actress, now residing in Los Angeles (with her husband Harry and baby Archie) for a couple of months, is again “the old Meghan”, that is the Meghan of the past, the politically deployed, socially committed and focused on acting and getting to the upper floors of Hollywood. And if the pandemic put the star plans on stand-by, the 38 enne has returned to talk publicly without being more «neutral», as The Queen teaches.

In a video message, the Duchess sided with the “black lives matter” movement, recalling – as the daughter of an African American woman and a white man – that she too was a victim of racism. A speech, addressed to the students of his former high school, which, although covertly, could not fail to be read also as a criticism of Donald Trump . After all, Meghan never supported the current American president. A few years ago, he called him “ misogynist “. And he, when he had known, had replied: “I did not know it was so unpleasant”. Then, when Trump was visiting London, Markle always avoided meeting him. In short, between the two there was never a good blood. And in fact when the Sussex landed in Los Angeles, Trump hurried to tweet: « We will not pay for their safety. They have to pay them! “.

And now c on the elections at the gates, Meghan would be thinking about the “bang”: preparing the way for a “turning point” policy”. Moreover, already in November in unsuspected times, British bookmakers were convinced that the Duchess had “ambitious and long-term plans”. And an autumn documentary 2019 entitled Meghan for president , signed by Nick Bullen, had prophesied it: the Duchess, said Bullen, « is preparing to move permanently to the US for throw yourself into politics at home ». With the aim of entering, in 2024, the White House.

On the other hand, Markle, who already organized political protests as a child, in particular against the Gulf War, and fought for women's rights, once an adult has always alternated her acting career with the commitment of social activist . And now her dream could be: the first African American woman to become president. If he really wanted to jump into politics, Harry's wife could count on important friendships: the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau , Michelle Obama , Amal Alamuddin and Hillary Clinton , who even took to the field last November to defend the Duchess from media attacks.

Blowing the armchair of the Oval Office in The Donald would undoubtedly be the hit of life for Meghan. Science fiction? Not for the subjects of His Majesty, who love to bet on everything. In fact, bookmakers are already at work. With the hope of also seeing Prince Harry in a new role: “First Man”.

