Meghan Markle, “broken hearts” in high school: “Everyone was in love with her”

nj May 16, 2020
Meghan Markle, «cuori infranti» alle scuole superiori: «Tutti erano innamorati di lei»

At the time of the High School the Duchess had a strong appeal on the boys, as revealed by her former partner, today a TV personality: «We came one step away from kissing, then she I'll go away. She used to behave like this. And when she started acting in “Suits” she disappeared “

Meghan Markle , heartbreaker among the school desks. To reveal it, albeit with a twenty years of delay, it is Nema Vand , his former partner during high school and today American television personality : «I was attending an institution for only male who was twinned with his, the Immaculate Heart High School, all female “, he says during the podcast” Reality Life with Kate Casey . ” “So we often met “.

«You are a year older than me: we grew up together and we have been friends for a long time », adds the reality TV contestant» Shahs of Sunse t “. That, despite the alleged affective bond with the Duchess, does not spare a dig . «She was fantastic, a woman among girls, always sweet and kind. At school everyone was in love with her , who, however he toyed often with the hearts of some boys “.

A vortex of seduction in which – according to the reconstruction – Nema would also have ended: «I remember that we were at a party and she sat on my lap », he reports. «We have arrived nose to nose, that for a boy of 16 years is a exciting moment . He gave me a compliment in Persian and I asked her how she got to know it. He replied that he had learned it for me . Then he went away. “

Leaving the boy with a handful of flies . «I would like you one day to tell these anecdotes with my own authenticity “, concludes Nema. «And I would also like you to get back in touch with our mutual friend Gabe . Meghan had a strong connection with him in high school times , then started recite in “ Suits ” and it is disappeared into thin air . Gabe was really disappointed “.

Although the story obviously goes taken with springs , who knows that Meghan – now that she has returned to Los Angeles – does not decide to really contact some old acquaintance . Even just to smile of funny memories.

Harry and Meghan, couple's first (and surprise) video call

Prince Harry in Los Angeles, “isolated” and “disoriented”

