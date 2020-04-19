meghan-markle,-first-post-megxit-tv-interview:-will-she-(also)-talk-about-the-royal-family?

Red light , microphone on. Meghan Markle is preparing to release her first TV interview post Megxit : the Duchess of Sussex is in fact a guest Monday 20 April in « Good Morning America », famous talk show of the issuer ABC . She is invited to discuss the Disney documentary to which she lent her voice, « Elephant », but in fact it will also be yours first declarations officers after the “resignation” from home Windsor .

Last January, in fact, she and her husband , the Prince Harry , announced their will to give up the role of “senior” members within the English royal family. Wish that formally became reality starting from April 1st: in United States , where the couple moved with their son three weeks ago , therefore another started life which – to date – it is not yet clear that direction will take.

This is – perhaps – the question that could risk the interviewers, linking precisely to Meghan's professional ambitions . Why, although it is really unlikely that you directly face the issues related to the farewell from royal family , could in turn open up on his future projects. Do you still want to be a voice actress? Do you prefer to go back to recite ? Or maybe conduct one show on topics dear to you?

Lawful questions, if the universe of reference of the interview remains in the film sector. On the other hand – to date – the programs of the Sussex very little has been leaked: the tabloids have fantasized about possible residences , between Pacific Palisades and Malibu, but for sure there is only the new charity , « Archewell », which testifies to their incessant commitment to the weaker groups . Both in London and in America.

A few days ago, for example, some security cameras while delivering food to some chronically ill people in West Hollywood who cannot leave home because of coronavirus . The “ food angels ” showed up with most of the face covered , incognito: here, maybe during the interview Meghan will be able confirm this too. Were they really hidden from mask and hat ?

READ ALSO

Harry and Meghan, the “food angels” in Los Angeles

READ ALSO

Meghan Markle is “a new friend” for Archie