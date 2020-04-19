World
Meghan Markle, first post-Megxit TV interview: will she (also) talk about the royal family?
The Duchess is a guest of “Good Morning America” to discuss the Disney documentary to which she lent the voice, “Elephant”. In fact, it will be his first official statements after the “resignation” from the Windsor house …
Red light , microphone on. Meghan Markle is preparing to release her first TV interview post Megxit : the Duchess of Sussex is in fact a guest Monday 20 April in « Good Morning America », famous talk show of the issuer ABC . She is invited to discuss the Disney documentary to which she lent her voice, « Elephant », but in fact it will also be yours first declarations officers after the “resignation” from home Windsor .
Last January, in fact, she and her husband , the Prince Harry , announced their will to give up the role of “senior” members within the English royal family. Wish that formally became reality starting from April 1st: in United States , where the couple moved with their son three weeks ago , therefore another started life which – to date – it is not yet clear that direction will take.
This is – perhaps – the question that could risk the interviewers, linking precisely to Meghan's professional ambitions . Why, although it is really unlikely that you directly face the issues related to the farewell from royal family , could in turn open up on his future projects. Do you still want to be a voice actress? Do you prefer to go back to recite ? Or maybe conduct one show on topics dear to you?
Lawful questions, if the universe of reference of the interview remains in the film sector. On the other hand – to date – the programs of the Sussex very little has been leaked: the tabloids have fantasized about possible residences , between Pacific Palisades and Malibu, but for sure there is only the new charity , « Archewell », which testifies to their incessant commitment to the weaker groups . Both in London and in America.
A few days ago, for example, some security cameras while delivering food to some chronically ill people in West Hollywood who cannot leave home because of coronavirus . The “ food angels ” showed up with most of the face covered , incognito: here, maybe during the interview Meghan will be able confirm this too. Were they really hidden from mask and hat ?
