Meghan Markle has already returned to Canada: non-real life can begin

nj March 12, 2020
Meghan Markle è gia tornata in Canada: la vita non reale può iniziare

The former American actress took a one way flight to Vancouver. Harry, on the other hand, is at Frogmore Cottage. He plans a whole series of meetings, before saying goodbye to his old world

NON-real life can begin. Meghan Markle, after a week full of royal commitments in the United Kingdom, has redone the luggage. Direction, Canada . The former actress, however, has always had in mind to stay as little as possible in Europe. For this reason, in fact, he had left Archie , 10 months, in the home rented on Vancouver Island. With him, the nanny and his best friend, Jessica Mulroney.

The Duchess of Sussex, as reported by the Telegraph , took a scheduled flight, one way. For the moment. Before leaving, according to the British newspaper, in greeting the staff at Buckingham Palace Meghan would have been moved. From next April 1st the two will no longer be represented by the crown, but only by the charity which they will launch shortly. Harry, however, stayed at Frogmore Cottage. It has all one series of meetings to plan its future once who will no longer be a real senior.

He will return to the house from 14 million ocean views as soon as possible. In the meantime, he and his wife are also looking for u na house in Malibu. to their wishes there would be a 8-bedroom 15 villa with 8 bedrooms, but have not yet signed the contract . It would be convenient for frequent visits to mom's house Doria Ragland and also close to Silicon Valley and Hollywood, where the couple plans to hold upcoming meetings shortly.

