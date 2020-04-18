meghan-markle-is-“a-new-friend-to-archie”:-another-son-in-sight?

Does the Sussex family expand? question is lawful considering the latest rumors reported by Daily Mail. According to a real source, in fact, Meghan Markle would be thinking of a little brother for Archie : “Speaking of your child,” writes the tabloid, “the Duchess said she would need a playmate in addition to the two dogs ( the labrador Bogard and the beagle Guy , ed.), Of a little friend “.

A playful statement , which however clashes with the thoughts of husband Harry : «Taking care of a child is already enough », he said recently. To be honest, last summer with Vogue had shown slightly more open to the idea of ​​expanding the family: «How many children would I like? Maximum two “. A dry answer, which however leaves a window to a possible new royal baby.

Both are testing the difficulty of raising a child, but also the joy and gratification that you go back : «When Meghan talks about Archie, lights up », the insider still reveals to Daily Mail. «He said it is a inexhaustible source of energy , he prefers to play rather than sleep. He has fun with his mini instruments and smiles when dad Harry plays the harmonic . “

He is a happy child , therefore, and May 6 will be one year old: no mega party, obviously, due to the rules security anti-coronavirus , but from the United States are certain that baby Archie will still have two parties . «One in L os Angeles , very narrow, and one in United Kingdom “, he wrote US Weekly . «Probably in the summer residence of the queen in Balmoral , they have already spoken of a possible picnic “.

Who knows that Meghan is not really thinking of a special gift .

