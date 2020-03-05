meghan-markle-is-back-(and-now-it's-completely-different-music)

Meghan Markle is back. The former American actress has returned to London for the first time since Megxit case. Or better, the second since she and the husband Harry have announced that they want to resign by “senior” members of the house Windsor . Already in January, in fact, the Sussex both flew to England , but the Duchess immediately returned to Canada , leaving it up to her husband to discuss the “ real resignation »with the rest of the family.

It was on 18 January when the Queen Elizabeth , despite the understandable disappointment , announced to support the choice of the grandson and the sweet half . A month and a half later, therefore, Meghan's new entry into the United Kingdom has a completely different flavor: the controversies continue – and they will hardly subside soon – but she can be really happy because her life has started to take shape who had long dreamed of.



“Independence », Is the password. Economic, of course, but also by many court conventions that have had it for months pushed into the tablolid meat grinder of the tablolids: public kisses, selfies, skirts, the enamels. Things for Meghan have always been normal, but that at Buckingham Palace sounded like a Revolution. So, in agreement with her husband, here is the decision to give us a cut and go live outside, leaving their roles.

In these London days, Meghan and Harry will carry out the last institutional commitments before the official farewell, at the end of March. Monday's meeting in Westminster Abbey is highly anticipated for the Commonwealth Day , in which they will meet with William and Kate. Meghan will also participate in events for women's day on March 8, and first she will take part with her husband in the Endeavor Fund Awards and Mountbatten Music Festival.

The two of them have returned, without the son Archie , despite all – sovereign included – they hoped to see him again in public. Is this also a sign of autonomy ? The doubt remains, for sure this time is a whole different music .

