meghan-markle,-kickboxing-passion:-the-duchess-of-martial-arts

A duchess with boxing gloves. Meghan Markle, when he attended the university and took its first steps in the world of cinema , had a passion for combat sports . To reveal it is an old curriculum found by Mirror, in which the former American actress inserted the « kickboxing »in section s pecial skills , special skills, next to the familiarity with languages ​​ (Spanish and French) and with the dance (tip-tap and jazz).

«It's all true», confirms Jorge Blanco , former coach of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky. “I trained with Meghan several times when she was Toronto , engaged in the filming of the series “ Suits “. Together we practiced some martial arts , boxing and sometimes kickboxing . Honestly I never thought she could become a princess, but I still am amused as much with her. She is kind and very nice “.

Surprisingly here words with honey for the duchess, who over the last two years has often been targeted by some relatives and old acquaintances: «It is a heartless liar “, said the half-sister Samantha immediately after the royal wedding , «an ungrateful to social climber ». On the same line, the half-brother Thomas : «I am homeless and without a job , she stays on her royal pedestal without doing anything “.

Charges to which have been added those of the tabloids , who started to hammer Meghan non-stop : there are those who called it a « capricious diva », who« a manipulator . ” Attacks to which he had to react Harry , remembering that he lost his mother precisely because of a similar mechanism of pillory: “Lies and bullying must end,” wrote the prince, who even sued to some British publishers.

In situations like these, the ring can become an excellent place where to vent some anger .

READ ALSO

Harry and Meghan, the circle of trust in Los Angeles

READ ALSO

Meghan Markle, after the biography check the secret diary