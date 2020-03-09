meghan-markle,-motherhood,-and-archie-“who-is-making-the-first-attempts-to-walk”

Baby Archie grows fast. Mother Meghan Markle , in London with the Prince Harry for the last royal duty before the official farewell to the British royal family (April 1st) he said that the baby, ten months, “is making the first attempts for walking ». The Duchess spoke about the little son, as reported by the British press, during a surprise visit to the Robert Clack Upper School of Dagenham , a suburb in East London, on the occasion of the International Women's Day .

White jacket and black pants, very relaxed, smiling, Meghan, known for her feminist positions, said in a speech to the pupils that women, “be your mothers, sisters or girlfriends”, must be “valued and protected” . And it enchanted everyone. A boy, 16-year-old Aker Okoye, invited by Markle to the stage, was unable to hold back an admiring comment: « She is really beautiful, no? , “he said into the microphone. Words that the former actress replied with a laugh and a pat on the shoulder of the baby admirer.

View this post on Instagram 50 years ago, women in Britain won the right to equal pay. That monumental moment began with one courageous and inspiring group of women in a factory in Dagenham, England. In 1968, facing a pay settlement that declared them less skilled than men, the sewing machinists of the Ford Motor Company walked out on strike. In the face of great pressure, they stood firm, and two years later the UK Parliament was forced to pass the Equal Pay Act, protecting and supporting working women ever since. To mark International Women's Day, The Duchess of Sussex visited Dagenham to meet with Geraldine Dear, one of the strikers, and spend time with students at the Robert Clack Upper School to meet the town's next generation of female role models, and talk to young women and men about the women who inspire them. • “Being in Dagenham is incredibly profound. Because as you can see with Geraldine and the other women who had the strength to really stand up for something that they knew needed to be done. This is the best example of no matter how small you might feel, how low you may feel on the ladder or the totem pole, no matter what color you are, no matter what gender you are, you have a voice, and you certainly have the right to speak up for what is right. ” – The Duchess of Sussex A lifetime advocate and campaigner for gender equity, The Duchess joined a special assembly to celebrate this remarkable local story, as well as recognizes the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of all women around the world. #InternationalWomensDay #IWD 2020 #EachForEqual Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Mar 8, 2020 at 5: 08 am PDT

Then Meghan, chatting with Geraldine Dear , 66 years, one of the « Dagenham Girls » that in 1984 I will strike on the Ford Motor Plant for equal pay for men and women, spoke of “how important it is for her motherhood and how Archie changed her life . ” «He told me that the son is very curious and is making the first attempts to walk, “said Dear .

Archie, born last May, remained in Canada. Entrusted to the care of the maternal grandmother, Doria Ragland , and the nanny. It is not known if Harry and Meghan did not bring him to England for security reasons or for fear of the coronavirus . What is certain is that the decision grieved Her Majesty Elizabeth II. The sovereign, who will perform in April 94 years, according to the British press, she fears that she will no longer see her great-grandson who has managed to enjoy very little since he was born. « The queen's worst fear is that of never seeing Archie again », revealed a source to Us Weekly.

