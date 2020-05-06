meghan-markle-one-of-us,-with-a-housewife's-chignon

Try it yourself to listen to the tale of «Duck! Rabbit »(in the video below), without keeping his eyes fixed on Meghan Markle's bun. Virtually impossible. At least for two reasons: first because compared to the usual messy bun this is decidedly high and occupies almost half of the frame, according to when Markle collects her hair “without rules”, this time for celebrating the first year of the child, unleashes an elegance that few other mothers or royal actresses can equate.

View this post on Instagram “Duck! Rabbit! ” by @akrfoundation & @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). Read by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (with Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera) to their son Archie for his 1st Birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during these school closures @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best — and also — with educational toys , books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $ 10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website — link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum — together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES A post shared by #SAVEWITHSTORIES (@savewithstories) on May 6, 2020 at 4: 11 am PDT

On the occasion of Archie's birthday , the ex-Duchess of Sussex appears for the second time on video from Los Angeles, in denim shirt and soap and water look, for support the Save The Children campaign, while reading the story of «Duck! Rabbit »(one of Archie's” favorite “books, as reported by a statement published on behalf of the couple) thus inviting fans to donate to continue” bringing food and school resources to children “.

The attitude of the birthday bun , therefore, is as casual as it is always been his crops. Even when he was a member of the royal family: “The idea was to make his hairstyle appropriate and adherent to the real and at the same time modern protocol,” said his hairdresser George Northwood in an interview with British Vogue “We wanted to pick them up, because in most cases it was the best choice for the situation, but we didn't want them to be too formal. Meghan's hair was to represent a refined imperfection “.

And, in fact, his very talked chignons have always had this style: “disengaged” and sensual at the same time. And now that she has returned to the state of “Cali Girl”, or California Girl because she moved with Harry and Archie to Los Angeles, post Megxit, her hair-mood continues to be that of … elegant normality.

