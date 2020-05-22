meghan-markle,-prince-harry-and-the-“cotton-gifts”-for-the-anniversary

The first year was paper, the second year was cotton. Meghan Markle and the Prince Harry, according to sources close to the couple, they would have decided, at each anniversary, to give each other something special. Staffed. «The first year, Meghan wrote her wedding speech and had it framed », A source told People a source, saying that the Sussex they love “giving their touches to traditional wedding anniversary gifts”.

On 19 last May, therefore, in the second year of the wedding, the two would have decided to continue giving themselves small thoughts with a strong symbolic value.

The choice would have fallen on cotton, a material which according to the site The Knot represents the best that marriage does to a couple. “The cotton thread fabric,” reads online, “symbolizes how time makes the most interconnected and how, over time, they learn to be flexible”.

Some cotton Sussex objects have given away, the source did not reveal it. “This year, they made each other gifts based on cotton. Without a shadow of a doubt, it was a very creative and romantic gesture. Their gifts are always meant for each other », the anonymous limited said, explaining how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent the 19 May: «A quiet day with little Archie».

