meghan-markle-returns-to-the-united-kingdom,-but-without-archie:-the-“sadness”-of-queen-elizabeth

Ever since 2020 began, Archie , the eldest son of Harry and Meghan Markle, he never set foot in the UK. A condition that, according to Daily Mail , will remain so for next week, when Meghan joins her husband for their final round of real commitments. It is the Sunday Times , however, to explain that Queen Elizabeth, 93 years, and Prince Philip, 98, would be “very sad” at the news of not seeing his nephew again , who have been able to enjoy very little since he was born.

Again according to the Sunday Times , for the entire duration of the trip for Meghan and Harry, Archie will remain in Canada with the nanny of the Sussex and with Jessica Mulroney, her mother's great friend : the last official sighting of the child is a photograph with her father, the Duke of Sussex, published on the Sussex Royal Instagram account last New Year. And while The Sun explains that Harry and Meghan's decision not to take Archie with them could add more 50 £ thousand to the couple's security account, an internal source declares that “Meghan's London trip is proving to be a real headache. It is an expensive journey just when the costs for the treatment of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are under examination “.

Browse gallery

The climate, from the decision to detach from the English crown, is decidedly tense. These days Harry, who has asked his delegates to no longer be called prince , is in the United Kingdom for his latest institutional commitments . Arrived on a commercial flight and reached Edinburgh aboard an LNER ecological train, Lady Diana's second son launched an eco-friendly travel company and also gave himself an improbable duet with Jon Bon Jovi on the Abbey Roads Studios for a new charity single. Not before, however, to become the first member of the English royal family to be immortalized on the iconic pedestrian crossing in front of the studio. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who will join him next week, will be engaged in five more official appearances.

READ ALSO

Will Meghan's return “darken” William and Kate's royal tour of Ireland?

READ ALSO

Has Prince Harry found a new “vocation”? With Jon Bon Jovi, in the footsteps of the Beatles