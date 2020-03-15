meghan-markle,-the-future-is-on-set:-«but-no-films,-dream-of-documentaries»

Action. Meghan Markle could soon return to her ancient passion , acting, but this time not in the context of TV series and films. According to Sun , in fact, the former American actress «could back on set already in the autumn, dreams of participating in the realization of documentaries that deal with the causes that are closest to their heart “. I women's rights , for example, the defense of the weakest and attention to the environment .

It is no coincidence that – according to recent news – it seems to have reached an agreement with Disney which provides a voice over in a documentary about nature , in exchange, inter alia, for a donation to charity to the association Elephants Without Borders . «Meghan is now enjoying her new life in Canada with her husband Harry and son Archie “, reveals a friend to the tabloid,” but for September / October he has new projects“.

«Have you already spoken to some agents of the world of the show , explained the way to them who would like to follow », says the insider. “The idea of ​​documentaries makes her really enthusiastic “. No fiction, therefore, albeit the popularity , before the entrance in the royal family , he had reached it with « Suits »: just a few months ago it was rumored that the production of the tv series had offered her a short cameo with dizzying numbers.

« One million dollars per second », they wrote in the United States . For now the proposal – admitted and not granted that it is true – has not found consent of the Duchess, although she is aware that shortly will have to deal with budget issues due to the impending « real resignation »: «They will not move to Los Angeles because, in such a context, the security service would cost too much “, concludes the source.

Who knows who can't start working on making documentaries right from Vancouver . To do something he loves, close to the people he loves .

