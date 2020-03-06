meghan-markle,-when-you-are-happy-to-return-(but-only-because-you-already-know-when-you-will-leave)

The last time that Meghan Markle was been in the UK, she was gone a little abruptly . After she and her husband Harry had unexpectedly announced that they wanted to step back as senior royals, the former actress had boarded a plane to Canada, impatient to return to her son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, and leaving Harry in London. to deal with the conditions of the Megxit with the rest of the royal family. Now, however, the 38 enne has returned to the British capital with another spirit. We have just seen her, in fact, radiant, arriving at the Endeavor Fund Awards at the Mansion House in London. Under her husband, sheltered from the rain, like two Hollywood stars, Harry and Meghan exchanged looks of understanding and complicity .

And on Meghan's face we have all noticed, the look of victory. Meghan, so far, has obtained (almost) everything he wanted: from April 1st he will be able to start a new life far from the protocol of Windsor . She will have to give up the word “royal” and this is creating many complications for her, but the return to London could only have been triumphant .

Meghan is r adiosa and wants everyone understand it. The message to be sent to the queen and her followers is, in fact, simple: life in Vancouver is good, a life away from the royal family is possible. And, under these conditions, it is also pleasant to return. The former actress even said it on stage: “ It's nice to be here again” , he said several times, dispensing smiles and courtesies. But the subtitle is obvious: is nice because she and Harry already have a return ticket to North America in their pocket.

The Frogmore Cottage, although renovated by taxpayers, is now their vacation home. And on holiday, you know, everything is always more beautiful.

