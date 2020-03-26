meghan-markle,-who-felt-“trapped-and-claustrophobic”-in-london-“

The last time we saw her, on Commonwealth Day, on March 9th, Meghan Markle seemed to have a new light, and no, it wasn't thanks to the make-up. The Duchess of Sussex, who, just under two years after her marriage to Harry of England is no longer Royal Highness, in Canada she would literally be reborn, at least according to those who know her well. «She is thrilled to have escaped from the chaos of London, yes feels a new person “, a source close to her and her husband told the magazine Us Weekly. «Meghan has wings on her feet again, it's wonderful to see her at the top of form “.



Life in the UK definitely wasn't for her. At Frogmore Cottage, Markle felt “trapped and claustrophobic” , added l 'insider. “She was nervous about leaving the house because of all the negative attention she attracted,” pointing out that the Duchess was also having panic attacks. Ed Harry, who anxiously suffered when he found himself mourning the loss of his mother Diana as a young boy, would have decided to take her away, for his own good and for that of his son Archie, even if for many he remains standing. the theory that the exit from the royal family had somehow been calculated by the Sussex family, well before the breakup within the family.

According to the same source, in the family there would have been no room for Meghan , and despite several talks with Elizabeth II in the end the prince would have opted for the most unexpected decision, it would have been this attitude towards his wife, more than anything else, to bring him to the limit. The so-called Megxit will be official from April 1, when a year of settling will begin which could give the dukes the opportunity to go back, even if at the moment it seems very unlikely. The latest events, however, have highlighted how much Harry is linked to his family of origin.

The queen is in isolation in Windsor, Prince Charles tested positive for Coronavirus (a few days ago he met Albert of Monaco, the first member of a royal family to be infected, ed ) and Harry, isolated in Vancouver, cannot reach his father, who in any case could not see given the high possibility of contagion. Living on the other side of the world, however, is weighing on us right now. According to the magazine People father and son would hear each other and talk for a long time. «Carlo is in a good mood», the source continued, «He wants to keep calm and look ahead. He is optimistic ». Harry, for his part, is happy to be with his wife and son, but would feel “helpless, isolated and in the middle of nowhere.” A situation that unites many families who have remained far away. As soon as he can, of course, the prince will fly to London.

