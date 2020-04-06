meghan-markle,-who-hasn't-seen-mum-doria-ragland-yet-since-she's-in-los-angeles

Meghan Markle has also returned to Los Angeles to be closer to mom Doria Ragland , but since when she, Harry and the little one Archie have left Canada have never seen the 63 enne. The reason is simple: after leaving from Vancouver Island, the Sussex have isolated themselves. As foreseen by the coronaviru emergency s. “ Meghan has a broken heart “, revealed a source to Sun , «after all, one of the main reasons why she decided to live in Los Angeles is to be close to her mother but because of her age Doria obviously has to be careful, and Meghan and Harry rigidly stick to all lines guide when it comes to coronavirus “.

The prince and the former actress, moreover, they returned from London only in mid-March , after meeting Carlo and the rest of the royal family, and we remember Harry's dad tested positive al Codiv – 19 shortly after a week since their last meeting. Today the prince, fortunately, has already recovered and continues his isolation in Scotland. So Meghan and Doria currently live less than twenty kilometers away but they feel Online only. «We make calls with Whatsapp and FaceTime almost every day but obviously it is not the same » , concluded the insider. A problem, which in the coronavirus era, is common to all of us. And that even Queen Elizabeth has just remembered it in her historic speech to the nation on Sunday evening: «We may still have much to endure, but better days will return: we will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again, “said His Majesty.



Sixty-three years old, Doria Ragland raised her daughter alone and always taught her: «Do nothing for nothing» . And for Prince Harry, still understandable marked by the untimely death of mother Diana, she has become a fundamental figure. The Californian yoga teacher and social worker is, in fact, considered as “a silent but vigorous influence” behind the couple's decision to seek independence – including financial independence – in North America. And since April 1st, Harry and Meghan are no longer senior royals not even officially.

The former actress, 38 years, he now wants to use most of his spare time – while waiting for the health emergency to subside – to focus on philanthropic causes, waiting to be able to launch their new foundation . And meanwhile the Sussex c were home on American soil . Meghan would like to live in Malibu, not far from the neighborhood where she was born and raised. According to the knowledgeable he would have set his eyes on a villa from 20 million dollars, eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.



In addition to mom Doria, the move to America was driven by Meghan's plans to return to acting. The Duchess is “interested in working only with prominent directors, in the hope of being taken seriously as an actress”. In short, he wants the right role and the right person to direct it. We will see.



