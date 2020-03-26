meghan-markle-who-would-have-said-to-harry:-“don't-go-back-to-england!”

The Prince Charles , 71 years, it turned out coronavirus positive. The Queen Elizabeth, 93, is in solitary confinement at Windsor Castle. William , 35, must deal with real affairs. The Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , as we know, are in Canada, on the other side of the ocean. After the test result, Carlo would have talked for a long time, on the phone, with his younger son. But Meghan Markle allegedly forbade Harry from returning to the UK . As an insider revealed to the Daily Mail, the former actress would have asked and obtained from her husband the stop to any trip : « He must not move at this moment, in any case “.

The source added that, however, the prince is in contact with his family in Great Britain : «Of course, it's frustrating», continued the insider, «Both are frustrated because they would like to do something concretely». The 35 enne last saw the Windsor lo last March 9 on the occasion of the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. And from Vancouver Island, in addition to sharing messages and appeals online, Meghan would like to help in this emergency situation. The Duchess does not forget even abandoned animals and local kennels. And, to set a good example and keep the attention high even in such a delicate moment, Meghan would like to adopt another dog, a black labrador .

The Sussex, returning from Canada to London, I am in solitary confinement. Meghan would be afraid of any contagion and would do anything to enforce a strict protocol at home. He has already taken several precautions to protect his family: «The few staff members who interact with Sussex , for example those who buy food, must wear latex gloves and follow a strict hygiene protocol . ” The Duchess is convinced that the pandemic is a drama also on a psychological level . Therefore, as a friend of the couple revealed, “he is working with some experts to create an online support system for the most vulnerable people.”



READ ALSO

Meghan Markle, who felt “trapped and claustrophobic” in London

READ ALSO

Harry's concern in Canada, away from the family

READ ALSO

Beatrice of York, will the royal wedding be postponed to 2021?

READ ALSO

The photo of Queen Elizabeth in smart working: porcelain corgi, retro telephone and casual clothes