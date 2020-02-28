World

Meghan's anger towards Queen Elizabeth and the other stories of the week

February 28, 2020
meghan's-anger-towards-queen-elizabeth-and-the-other-stories-of-the-week
La rabbia di Meghan verso la regina Elisabetta e le altre storie della settimana

From the anger of the Duchess to the royal family for the impossibility of using the Sussex Royal brand, to her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, increasingly at the center of the scene (and smiling). And then lots of news from Hollywood and from the stars of our house. Everything you may have missed over the past seven days

Weekend, the time has come to retrace the gossip and the most exciting stories of the past week together, as always full of news and curiosities about the world of stars. The spotlight is still on Meghan Markle and Harry of England, who will no longer be senior members of the royal family from 1 April. For now, he has returned to London, she has remained in Cadana with her son Archie, but is waiting for a series of events with the rest of the family. The last.

Meanwhile, her sister-in-law Kate has returned to being the absolute protagonist of the scenes, and the role does not mind her, on the contrary.

In Italy, meanwhile, Chiara Ferragni has preferred to reduce her work commitments due to the Coronavirus emergency, skipping Paris Fashion Week, while the singer Duffy, who has disappeared from the scene for some years, has made a disconcerting revelation: “I was drugged, raped and held captive.” All that, perhaps, you have lost.

All the anger of Meghan Markle towards Queen Elizabeth

The former actress would be “furious” after Buckingham Palace's ban on using the Sussex Royal brand after leaving the family. «Petty demands», she would have defined them, motivated, according to her, by a spite for her desire for independence.

Michelle Hunziker as Ursula Andress (in the Maldives)

The presenter plays the diva by imitating Ursula Andress on a Maldivian beach. White bikini, a maxi shell and lots of fun with her friends, who helped her create a home made shooting.

Because Prince Harry has everything to lose from “normal” life

Carlo and Diana's second son has returned to London for his last official commitments with the family, but it no longer seems what it once was. For him, unlike Meghan, the change that awaits him will be truly radical. Will he be comfortable in his new shoes?

nj

