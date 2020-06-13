mehdi-meskar,-malik-of-skam-italia:-«the-kindness-that-helps-us-to-be-ourselves»

Mehdi Meskar has always been a “workaholic”, a boy used to moving and moving around to follow his work and instinct. «I needed rest and the quarantine was the right time to take it» says the boy, 25 years old, on the phone from Paris, where he lives with his parents and younger brother who, like him, has chosen to devote himself to art and to become a rapper with the name of MSK: «I love him a mess: his goal is to publish a song a week on Youtube and I am helping him with video clips: I like the fact that we work a lot with our art, even if mine will go mad sooner or later »jokes Mehdi, who during the quarantine was overwhelmed by the affection of the Italian fans who they appreciated him in the role of Malik , the boy who makes Sana lose his head, in the fourth season of SKAM Italia , the original series produced by Cross Productions and TimVision available on the latter as well as on Netflix.

«The guys had prepared me for what would happen after the release from the series: I have done many jobs before, including another Netflix series in France, but I have never had so many messages and so many demonstrations of affection as after SKAM »explains Mehdi apologizing if every now and then he finds it difficult to find a few words in Italian. It is understandable: born in Reggio Calabria and raised in Treviso, but of Moroccan origins, Mehdi moved to France at the age of 15 years hoping that the transfer would help his acting career, allowing him to hold many more opportunities in his hands than he would have had if he had stayed in Italy. A choice that led him to work with directors like François Ozon and that, thanks to the character of Malik, allowed him to rediscover the daily life of a second generation teenager in today's Rome.

How was the transition from Italy to France so young?

«It was very strange. In Italy I was in the first year of scientific high school, while in France I returned to middle school because the school year is divided differently from us, with 4 years of middle school and 3 of high school. I was the new Italian-Moroccan boy who just arrived, I didn't speak a word of French and everyone wanted to know everything about my life. Some things about me, however, I learned only after reading some messages that arrived after SKAM “.

What did you learn?

«That in Italy I have always felt at ease as a second generation young man, but that for a certain period I have always tried to hide my Moroccan origins. In France I presented myself as a young Italian, but they insisted a lot on this other aspect: it was strange there and it was then that I understood that I had to accept everything about me, not only the Italian and Moroccan part, but everything what I am, a mixture of things that makes the beauty of the human being “.

In this sense, what was it like returning to Italy to shoot SKAM ?

«A great satisfaction. Finding a cast that welcomes you with open arms and that makes you feel part of a small big family has given me a lot of energy. I go back to Italy regularly to audition: I often take the plane in the morning at 7 and return to Paris in the evening, but I hope there will be an opportunity to go back on vacation, I still have a lot of friends there. “

Have you ever been to Morocco?

“Unfortunately few times: once to shoot a project and another on vacation with my family as a child. I am currently in contact with a director who could offer me a role in a production of his own in Morocco, we will see “.

What language do you speak in the family?

«A mixture of Arabic, French and Italian: in fact, friends who hear me talking on the phone with mine make fun of me for this».

In SKAM the theme of the Muslim religion is addressed: Malik, his character, has stopped believing. What is your relationship with the creed?

«Religion is a very personal matter: for me the discourse is more tied to faith, because that is what I am looking for. I don't know many differences between the main religions because they all seek peace, love and union. At 25 years I can say I have not yet understood, but perhaps it is better this way: it is in this lack of awareness that you discover the little things ».

One thing that conquers Malik is discretion and sweetness: is she like that too?

“I think so. Being kind is important, it helps to make others understand that they can be themselves: society often conditions us by pushing us not to be so, but kindness is the first step in making the other feel at ease “.

Speaking of feeling at ease: are you flattered by the attention of women exploded on social media?

«Every attention flatters me, whether it comes from girls, boys, mothers and dads. From all those people who have been touched by my job “.

When do you understand you want to act?

«When I was in elementary school and I enrolled in my first theater group: I was never a model student but, when I went on stage, I felt I was in the right place, that I had done something that pushed others to see me with a gifted person and no longer like the boy who was not doing well in school. I felt full and happy, and I immediately understood that it was the job for me “.

Have you ever suffered discrimination following your choice?

«It happened once when I was in middle school. I was 11 years old, I started searching on Google how to be able to become an actor and so I wrote an email to an advertising agency of Milan who told me to go and see them. I left Treviso with my aunt: the opportunity of the century seemed to be in my head, and at a certain point they told me that I had to make a book at 400 EUR. Back home, my father said no because it was too expensive, but I remember that the next day, when I told my classmate everything, he said to me: “Look, it's not true that they want someone like you”. I understood that he was referring to my origins and something inside me snapped: it was as if I wanted to try myself to succeed, to travel that road and to arrive at my destination “.

Her parents have greatly supported her: what is her relationship with them?

«They have always believed in me and I am really lucky to have them even if, even today, if they see that I don't work for a month and a half, they ask me if there is no need to start school again. They do not understand that this job is also made of waiting but, of course, I understand the fear and anxiety of seeing myself disappointed, since this is a dream that I have been cultivating since I was a child “.

Ever had an alternative plan?

«My plan A is also my plan B and C: acting remains my greatest passion, but I also feel the desire to be interested in writing and directing. Something that allows me to remain tied to the artistic sphere, while exploring other things: there are no other professions that would satisfy my curiosity like what I am doing “.

Who do you like among the directors?

«I love the Safdie brothers, their very electric and very strong energy, but also Lars Von Trier, who is pretty cool, Matteo Garrone, and Fabio Mollo, the director of Curon . “

Among the actors, instead?

«Leonardo DiCaprio, because he has always accepted the complexity of the human being by avoiding masculinity and femininity in his acting, and Robert Pattinson, who started with the maistream and then specialized in independent cinema that I I love very much”.

Do you ever think about what his life would have been like if he had stayed in Italy?

«Not often, because I try to live the present a lot and dream of the future. If I had stayed maybe I would have found fewer projects or, perhaps, I would have found the right ones: it remains that I would not change anything in my life. Also because I am 25 years old and there is time to grow “.

(Opening photo by Benoit Auguste)

